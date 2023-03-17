Schließen

Green-to-black electrochromic copper(I)-based metallo-supramolecular polymer with a perpendicularly twisted structure

  • A Cu(I)-based metallo-supramolecular polymer with a perpendicularly twisted structure was synthesized by a 1:1 complexation of tetrakis(acetonitrile)copper(I) triflate with the pi-conjugated dibenzoeilatin ligand. Stepwise complexation behavior of Cu(I) with the ligand was revealed by titrimetric ultraviolet- visible (UV-vis) spectroscopic analysis. Formation of a high-molecular-weight polymer (M-w = 1.21 x 10(5) Da) was confirmed by a size-exclusion chromatography-viscometry-right-angle laser light scattering study. A bundle structure of the polymer chains was observed by scanning electron microscopy. A cyclic voltammogram of the polymer film showed reversible redox waves at a negative potential. A device consisting of indium tin oxide (ITO) glass coated with a film of the polymer exhibited reversible green-to-black electrochromism upon alternate application of -3 and +1 V.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mohammad Delwar HossainORCiD, Chanchal ChakrabortyORCiD, Utpal RanaORCiD, Sanjoy MondalORCiD, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Masayoshi HiguchiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsapm.0c00559
ISSN:2637-6105
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied polymer materials
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/31
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/17
Tag:copper; dibenzoeilatin; electrochromism; metal-to-ligand charge transfer; metallo-supramolecular polymers; stepwise complexation
Volume:2
Issue:11
Number of pages:6
First page:4449
Last Page:4454
Funding institution:JST-CREST project [JPMJCR1533]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.