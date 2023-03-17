Green-to-black electrochromic copper(I)-based metallo-supramolecular polymer with a perpendicularly twisted structure
- A Cu(I)-based metallo-supramolecular polymer with a perpendicularly twisted structure was synthesized by a 1:1 complexation of tetrakis(acetonitrile)copper(I) triflate with the pi-conjugated dibenzoeilatin ligand. Stepwise complexation behavior of Cu(I) with the ligand was revealed by titrimetric ultraviolet- visible (UV-vis) spectroscopic analysis. Formation of a high-molecular-weight polymer (M-w = 1.21 x 10(5) Da) was confirmed by a size-exclusion chromatography-viscometry-right-angle laser light scattering study. A bundle structure of the polymer chains was observed by scanning electron microscopy. A cyclic voltammogram of the polymer film showed reversible redox waves at a negative potential. A device consisting of indium tin oxide (ITO) glass coated with a film of the polymer exhibited reversible green-to-black electrochromism upon alternate application of -3 and +1 V.
|Author details:
|Mohammad Delwar HossainORCiD, Chanchal ChakrabortyORCiD, Utpal RanaORCiD, Sanjoy MondalORCiD, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Masayoshi HiguchiORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsapm.0c00559
|ISSN:
|2637-6105
|Title of parent work (English):
|ACS applied polymer materials
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington, DC
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/08/31
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/17
|Tag:
|copper; dibenzoeilatin; electrochromism; metal-to-ligand charge transfer; metallo-supramolecular polymers; stepwise complexation
|Volume:
|2
|Issue:
|11
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|4449
|Last Page:
|4454
|Funding institution:
|JST-CREST project [JPMJCR1533]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert