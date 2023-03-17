Schließen

Cyber warfare and the "humanization" of international humanitarian law

  • Cyber warfare is a timely and relevant issue and one of the most controversial in international humanitarian law (IHL). The aim of IHL is to set rules and limits in terms of means and methods of warfare. In this context, a key question arises: Has digital warfare rules or limits, and if so, how are these applicable? Traditional principles, developed over a long period, are facing a new dimension of challenges due to the rise of cyber warfare. This paper argues that to overcome this new issue, it is critical that new humanity-oriented approaches is developed with regard to cyber warfare. The challenge is to establish a legal regime for cyber-attacks, successfully addressing human rights norms and standards. While clarifying this from a legal perspective, the authors can redesign the sensitive equilibrium between humanity and military necessity, weighing the humanitarian aims of IHL and the protection of civilians-in combination with international human rights law and other relevant legal regimes-in a different manner than before.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Steven KleemannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4018/IJCWT.2021040101
ISBN:978-1-7998-6177-5
ISSN:1947-3435
ISSN:1947-3443
Title of parent work (English):International journal of cyber warfare and terrorism
Publisher:IGI Global
Place of publishing:Hershey
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/17
Tag:IHL; IHRL; cyber-attack; cyberwar; international human rights; international humanitarian law; law and technology; new technologies
Volume:11
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:1
Last Page:11
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.