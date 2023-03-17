Schließen

Rezension zu: Mihăilescu, Dana: Eastern European Jewish American narratives, 1890-1930 : struggles for recognition. - Lanham: Lexington Books, 2018. - XXi, 249 S. - ISBN: 978-1-4985-6389-5

Metadaten
Author details:Markus KrahGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1353/ajh.2020.0039
ISSN:0164-0178
ISSN:1086-3141
Title of parent work (English):American Jewish history : an American Jewish Historical Society quarterly publication
Publisher:Johns Hopkins Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Baltimore, MD
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/17
Volume:104
Issue:2-3
Article number:775071
Number of pages:5
First page:469
Last Page:471
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert

