miRNA profiling for diagnosis of chronic pain in polyneuropathy
miRNA profiling zur Diagnose von chronischem Schmerz in Polyneuropathie
- This dissertation aimed to determine differential expressed miRNAs in the context of chronic pain in polyneuropathy. For this purpose, patients with chronic painful polyneuropathy were compared with age matched healthy patients. Taken together, all miRNA pre library preparation quality controls were successful and none of the samples was identified as an outlier or excluded for library preparation. Pre sequencing quality control showed that library preparation worked for all samples as well as that all samples were free of adapter dimers after BluePippin size selection and reached the minimum molarity for further processing. Thus, all samples were subjected to sequencing. The sequencing control parameters were in their optimal range and resulted in valid sequencing results with strong sample to sample correlation for all samples. The resulting FASTQ file of each miRNA library was analyzed and used to perform a differential expression analysis. The differentially expressed and filtered miRNAs were subjected to miRDB to perform a targetThis dissertation aimed to determine differential expressed miRNAs in the context of chronic pain in polyneuropathy. For this purpose, patients with chronic painful polyneuropathy were compared with age matched healthy patients. Taken together, all miRNA pre library preparation quality controls were successful and none of the samples was identified as an outlier or excluded for library preparation. Pre sequencing quality control showed that library preparation worked for all samples as well as that all samples were free of adapter dimers after BluePippin size selection and reached the minimum molarity for further processing. Thus, all samples were subjected to sequencing. The sequencing control parameters were in their optimal range and resulted in valid sequencing results with strong sample to sample correlation for all samples. The resulting FASTQ file of each miRNA library was analyzed and used to perform a differential expression analysis. The differentially expressed and filtered miRNAs were subjected to miRDB to perform a target prediction. Three of those four miRNAs were downregulated: hsa-miR-3135b, hsa-miR-584-5p and hsa-miR-12136, while one was upregulated: hsa-miR-550a-3p. miRNA target prediction showed that chronic pain in polyneuropathy might be the result of a combination of miRNA mediated high blood flow/pressure and neural activity dysregulations/disbalances. Thus, leading to the promising conclusion that these four miRNAs could serve as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of chronic pain in polyneuropathy. Since TRPV1 seems to be one of the major contributors of nociception and is associated with neuropathic pain, the influence of PKA phosphorylated ARMS on the sensitivity of TRPV1 as well as the part of AKAP79 during PKA phosphorylation of ARMS was characterized. Therefore, possible PKA-sites in the sequence of ARMS were identified. This revealed five canonical PKA-sites: S882, T903, S1251/52, S1439/40 and S1526/27. The single PKA-site mutants of ARMS revealed that PKA-mediated ARMS phosphorylation seems not to influence the interaction rate of TRPV1/ARMS. While phosphorylation of ARMST903 does not increase the interaction rate with TRPV1, ARMSS1526/27 is probably not phosphorylated and leads to an increased interaction rate. The calcium flux measurements indicated that the higher the interaction rate of TRPV1/ARMS, the lower the EC50 for capsaicin of TRPV1, independent of the PKA phosphorylation status of ARMS. In addition, the western blot analysis confirmed the previously observed TRPV1/ARMS interaction. More importantly, AKAP79 seems to be involved in the TRPV1/ARMS/PKA signaling complex. To overcome the problem of ARMS-mediated TRPV1 sensitization by interaction, ARMS was silenced by shRNA. ARMS silencing resulted in a restored TRPV1 desensitization without affecting the TRPV1 expression and therefore could be used as new topical therapeutic analgesic alternative to stop ARMS mediated TRPV1 sensitization.…
- Ziel dieser Dissertation war es, differentiell exprimierte miRNAs im Kontext von chronischen Schmerzen bei Polyneuropathie zu bestimmen. Zu diesem Zweck wurden Patienten mit chronisch schmerzhafter Polyneuropathie und altersgleiche gesunde Patienten verglichen. Insgesamt waren alle Qualitätskontrollen zur Erstellung der miRNA-Bibliothek erfolgreich und keine der Proben wurde als Ausreißer identifiziert oder ausgeschlossen. Die Qualitätskontrolle vor der Sequenzierung zeigte, dass die Bibliothekserstellung für alle Proben funktionierte, sowie dass alle Proben frei von Adapterdimeren waren und die Mindestmolalität erreichten, woraufhin alle Proben sequenziert wurden. Die Kontrollparameter für die Sequenzierung lagen im optimalen Bereich und führten bei allen Proben zu gültigen Sequenzierungsergebnissen mit einer starken Korrelation zwischen den Proben. Die resultierende FASTQ-Datei jeder miRNA-Bibliothek wurde analysiert und für eine differenzielle Expressionsanalyse verwendet. Die differenziell exprimierten und gefilterten miRNAsZiel dieser Dissertation war es, differentiell exprimierte miRNAs im Kontext von chronischen Schmerzen bei Polyneuropathie zu bestimmen. Zu diesem Zweck wurden Patienten mit chronisch schmerzhafter Polyneuropathie und altersgleiche gesunde Patienten verglichen. Insgesamt waren alle Qualitätskontrollen zur Erstellung der miRNA-Bibliothek erfolgreich und keine der Proben wurde als Ausreißer identifiziert oder ausgeschlossen. Die Qualitätskontrolle vor der Sequenzierung zeigte, dass die Bibliothekserstellung für alle Proben funktionierte, sowie dass alle Proben frei von Adapterdimeren waren und die Mindestmolalität erreichten, woraufhin alle Proben sequenziert wurden. Die Kontrollparameter für die Sequenzierung lagen im optimalen Bereich und führten bei allen Proben zu gültigen Sequenzierungsergebnissen mit einer starken Korrelation zwischen den Proben. Die resultierende FASTQ-Datei jeder miRNA-Bibliothek wurde analysiert und für eine differenzielle Expressionsanalyse verwendet. Die differenziell exprimierten und gefilterten miRNAs wurden mittels miRDB analysiert, um eine Zielvorhersage zu erhalten. Drei dieser vier miRNAs wurden herunterreguliert: hsa-miR-3135b, hsa-miR-584-5p und hsa-miR-12136, während eine hochreguliert wurde: hsa-miR-550a-3p. Die miRNA-Zielvorhersage zeigte, dass chronische Schmerzen bei Polyneuropathie das Ergebnis von miRNA induziertem hohen Blutdruck und neuralen Aktivitätsdysregulationen sein könnten. Daraus ergibt sich die Schlussfolgerung, dass diese vier miRNAs als potenzielle Biomarker für die Diagnose von chronischen Schmerzen bei Polyneuropathie dienen könnten. Da TRPV1 mit Nozizeption und neuropathischen Schmerzen in Verbindung gebracht wird, wurde der Einfluss von PKA-phosphoryliertem ARMS auf die Sensitivität von TRPV1 sowie die Rolle von AKAP79 während der PKA-Phosphorylierung von ARMS untersucht. Dazu wurden mögliche PKA-Stellen in der Sequenz von ARMS identifiziert. Dies ergab fünf kanonische PKA-Stellen: S882, T903, S1251/52, S1439/40 und S1526/27. Die einzelnen ARMS-Mutanten zeigten, dass die PKA-vermittelte ARMS-Phosphorylierung die Interaktion von TRPV1/ARMS nicht zu beeinflussen scheint. Während die Phosphorylierung von ARMST903 die Interaktionsrate mit TRPV1 nicht erhöht, wird ARMSS1526/27 vermutlich nicht phosphoryliert und führt zu einer erhöhten Interaktionsrate. Zusätzlich zeigten Kalziumflussmessungen, dass der EC50 für Capsaicin von TRPV1 umso niedriger ist, je höher die Interaktionsrate von TRPV1/ARMS ist, unabhängig vom PKA-Phosphorylierungsstatus von ARMS. Darüber hinaus bestätigte die Western-Blot-Analyse, dass AKAP79 an dem TRPV1/ARMS/PKA-Signalkomplex beteiligt zu sein scheint. Letztlich sorgte die Stilllegung von ARMS mittels shRNA zu einer wiederhergestellten TRPV1-Desensibilisierung, ohne die TRPV1-Expression zu beeinträchtigen, und könnte als neue topische therapeutische Analgetika-Alternative verwendet werden.…
Author details:
|Antonio PellegrinoORCiD
URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-583858
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58385
Reviewer(s):
|Harald SeitzORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Christoph WeigelORCiD
Supervisor(s):
|Harald Seitz, Zoran Nikoloski
Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
Language:
|English
Publication year:
|2022
Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:
|2023/03/06
Release date:
|2023/03/22
Tag:
|ARMS; Polyneuropathie; TRPV1; chronischer Schmerz; miRNA
ARMS; TRPV1; chronic pain; miRNA; polyneuropathy
Number of pages:
|viii, 97, xi
Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Extern / Extern
DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International