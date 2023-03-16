Schließen

The patients’ view

  Aim:The aim of this meta-synthesis is to find out what it means for patients with age-related macular degeneration to live with visual impairment, how they cope with the illness and how they experience their medical care, including vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor therapy. Method:Inclusion criteria: qualitative studies exploring patients' experiences with age-related macular degeneration in their daily lives and with medical care, published in journals in English or German. The included studies were analysed following the rules and principles of grounded theory. Results:For the analysis, twenty-four articles matching the inclusion criteria were identified. Three main analytic themes emerged from the included studies: (i) a life shaped by losses; (ii) the burden of medical treatment; and (iii) coping with vision loss. For patients, visual impairment/vision loss means living with multiple losses in various domains of life. With the introduction of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor therapy, patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration have a good chance of slowing down the disease progression; therapy does, however, also represent a major burden. Conclusion:New strategies need to be conceived to reduce the burden of medical treatment and to improve the dissemination of information about age-related macular degeneration.

Metadaten
Author details:Anne ThierORCiD, Christine HolmbergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09638288.2020.1775901
Title of parent work (English):Disability and rehabilitation : an international, multidisciplinary journal
Subtitle (English):age-related macular degeneration and its effects : a meta-synthesis
Date of first publication:2020/06/23
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/16
Tag:Age-related macular degeneration; endothelial growth factor inhibitor therapy; meta-synthesis; patients' experiences; qualitative research; vascular; visual impairment
