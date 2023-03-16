The patients’ view
Aim:The aim of this meta-synthesis is to find out what it means for patients with age-related macular degeneration to live with visual impairment, how they cope with the illness and how they experience their medical care, including vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor therapy. Method:Inclusion criteria: qualitative studies exploring patients' experiences with age-related macular degeneration in their daily lives and with medical care, published in journals in English or German. The included studies were analysed following the rules and principles of grounded theory. Results:For the analysis, twenty-four articles matching the inclusion criteria were identified. Three main analytic themes emerged from the included studies: (i) a life shaped by losses; (ii) the burden of medical treatment; and (iii) coping with vision loss. For patients, visual impairment/vision loss means living with multiple losses in various domains of life. With the introduction of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor therapy, patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration have a good chance of slowing down the disease progression; therapy does, however, also represent a major burden. Conclusion:New strategies need to be conceived to reduce the burden of medical treatment and to improve the dissemination of information about age-related macular degeneration.
