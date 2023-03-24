Here, piezoelectric transducers consisting of a P(VDF-TrFE) layer with either silver or PEDOT:PSS screen-printed electrodes are studied. The influence of electrodes on the dielectric and electroacoustic properties are studied in dielectric-spectroscopy and ferroelectric-hysteresis measurements. Only when both the bottom and the top electrodes are made of silver, the typical dielectric relaxation of the P(VDF-TrFE) layer is clearly observed. When one or two of the electrodes are of PEDOT:PSS, a Debye-like relaxation is present. Compared with silver electrodes, PEDOT:PSS electrodes allow for moderate self-healing. Consequently, samples with bottom and top PEDOT:PSS electrodes can be poled to saturation, while samples with silver electrodes can hardly be poled to saturation due to destructive electric breakdown. Acoustic transducer measurements show that silver electrodes facilitate higher and broader frequency operation, while PEDOT:PSS electrodes bring slightly lower total harmonic distortion. Overall, the acoustic performance shows no

Here, piezoelectric transducers consisting of a P(VDF-TrFE) layer with either silver or PEDOT:PSS screen-printed electrodes are studied. The influence of electrodes on the dielectric and electroacoustic properties are studied in dielectric-spectroscopy and ferroelectric-hysteresis measurements. Only when both the bottom and the top electrodes are made of silver, the typical dielectric relaxation of the P(VDF-TrFE) layer is clearly observed. When one or two of the electrodes are of PEDOT:PSS, a Debye-like relaxation is present. Compared with silver electrodes, PEDOT:PSS electrodes allow for moderate self-healing. Consequently, samples with bottom and top PEDOT:PSS electrodes can be poled to saturation, while samples with silver electrodes can hardly be poled to saturation due to destructive electric breakdown. Acoustic transducer measurements show that silver electrodes facilitate higher and broader frequency operation, while PEDOT:PSS electrodes bring slightly lower total harmonic distortion. Overall, the acoustic performance shows no significant deviations between differently electroded samples so that silver electrodes do not offer any advantages for the transducers studied here due to their much higher tendency for destructive electric breakdown.

