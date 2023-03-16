Schließen

Closing the Policy Gap in the Academic Bridge

  The highly structured nature of the educational sector demands effective policy mechanisms close to the needs of the field. That is why evidence-based policy making, endorsed by the European Commission under Erasmus+ Key Action 3, aims to make an alignment between the domains of policy and practice. Against this background, this article addresses two issues: First, that there is a vertical gap in the translation of higher-level policies to local strategies and regulations. Second, that there is a horizontal gap between educational domains regarding the policy awareness of individual players. This was analyzed in quantitative and qualitative studies with domain experts from the fields of virtual mobility and teacher training. From our findings, we argue that the combination of both gaps puts the academic bridge from secondary to tertiary education at risk, including the associated knowledge proficiency levels. We discuss the role of digitalization in the academic bridge by asking the question: which value does the involved stakeholders expect from educational policies? As a theoretical basis, we rely on the model of value co-creation for and by stakeholders. We describe the used instruments along with the obtained results and proposed benefits. Moreover, we reflect on the methodology applied, and we finally derive recommendations for future academic bridge policies.

Metadaten
Author details:Firas Al LabanORCiD, Martin RegerORCiDGND, Ulrike LuckeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-583572
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58357
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1310)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/15
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/16
Tag:higher education; policy evaluation; teacher training; virtual mobility
Issue:1310
Number of pages:22
Source:Education Sciences 12, 2022, Nr. 12 Art. 930, DOI:10.3390/educsci12120930
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

