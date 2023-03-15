Tierschutz contra gewerbliche Tiernutzung
- Animal Welfare Versus Commercial Animal Use. Commercial Use of Animals Outside Agriculture: The forms of commercial animal use beyond agriculture are diverse. This includes, for example, circuses and working with film animals. However, the associated animal welfare problems have so far not been discussed in great detail. The authorities work mainly with non-binding expert opinions instead of legal regulations. The various instruments of the executive branch in this area will be dealt with, as well as possible new perspectives for animal protection law - and its limits.
