Schließen

Befreiung, Restauration und Revolution

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jürgen AngelowGND
ISBN:978-3-89809-095-7
Title of parent work (German):Preußen : Geschichte eines Mythos
Publisher:be.bra
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2011
Publication year:2011
Release date:2023/03/15
First page:104
Last Page:111
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.