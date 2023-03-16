Dictyostelium cell fixation
- We share two simple modifications to enhance the fixation and imaging of relatively small, motile, and rounded model cells. These include cell centrifugation and the addition of trace amounts of glutaraldehyde to existing fixation methods. Though they need to be carefully considered in each context, they have been useful to our studies of the spatial relationships of the microtubule cytoskeletal system.
|Author details:
|Michael Koonce, Irina TikhonenkoORCiD, Ralph GräfORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/mps3030047
|ISSN:
|2409-9279
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32630359
|Title of parent work (English):
|Methods and protocols
|Subtitle (English):
|two simple tricks
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/07/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/16
|Tag:
|Dictyostelium; cell fixation; cytoskeleton; microscopy; microtubule
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|47
|Number of pages:
|6
|Funding institution:
|National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); [MCB-1510511]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International