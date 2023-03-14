Schließen

Geochronology, Geochemistry, and Geodynamic Implications of Permo-Triassic Back-Arc Basin Successions in the North Pamir, Central Asia

  • The Permo-Triassic period marks the time interval between Hercynian (Variscan) orogenic events in the Tien Shan and the North Pamir, and the Cimmerian accretion of the Gondwana-derived Central and South Pamir to the southern margin of the Paleo-Asian continent. A well-preserved Permo-Triassic volcano-sedimentary sequence from the Chinese North Pamir yields important information on the geodynamic evolution of Asia’s pre-Cimmerian southern margin. The oldest volcanic rocks from that section are dated to the late Guadalupian epoch by a rhyolite and a dacitic dike that gave zircon U-Pb ages of ~260 Ma. Permian volcanism was largely pyroclastic and mafic to intermediate. Upsection, a massive ignimbritic crystal tuff in the Chinese Qimgan valley was dated to 244.1 +/- 1.1 Ma, a similar unit in the nearby Gez valley to 245 +/- 11 Ma, and an associated rhyolite to 233.4 +/- 1.1 Ma. Deposition of the locally ~200 m thick crystal tuff unit follows an unconformity and marks the onset of intense, mainly mafic to intermediate, calc-alkalineThe Permo-Triassic period marks the time interval between Hercynian (Variscan) orogenic events in the Tien Shan and the North Pamir, and the Cimmerian accretion of the Gondwana-derived Central and South Pamir to the southern margin of the Paleo-Asian continent. A well-preserved Permo-Triassic volcano-sedimentary sequence from the Chinese North Pamir yields important information on the geodynamic evolution of Asia’s pre-Cimmerian southern margin. The oldest volcanic rocks from that section are dated to the late Guadalupian epoch by a rhyolite and a dacitic dike that gave zircon U-Pb ages of ~260 Ma. Permian volcanism was largely pyroclastic and mafic to intermediate. Upsection, a massive ignimbritic crystal tuff in the Chinese Qimgan valley was dated to 244.1 +/- 1.1 Ma, a similar unit in the nearby Gez valley to 245 +/- 11 Ma, and an associated rhyolite to 233.4 +/- 1.1 Ma. Deposition of the locally ~200 m thick crystal tuff unit follows an unconformity and marks the onset of intense, mainly mafic to intermediate, calc-alkaline magmatic activity. Triassic volcanic activity in the North Pamir was coeval with the major phase of Cimmerian intrusive activity in the Karakul-Mazar arc-accretionary complex to the south, caused by northward subduction of the Paleo-Tethys. It also coincided with the emplacement of basanitic and carbonatitic dikes and a thermal event in the South Tien Shan, to the north of our study area. Evidence for arc-related magmatic activity in a back-arc position provides strong arguments for back-arc extension or transtension and basin formation. This puts the Qimgan succession in line with a more than 1000 km long realm of extensional Triassic back-arc basins known from the North Pamir in the Kyrgyz Altyn Darya valley (Myntekin formation), the North Pamir of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and the Afghan Hindukush (Doab formation) and further west from the Paropamisus and Kopet Dag (Aghdarband, NE Iran).show moreshow less

  pmnr1309.pdfeng
    (9774KB)

    SHA-512:c9d531f730b2578c944e54700c37348b74fa3df0eff1441982b266969e964ea2881a98a22d89e161b0293b713976c3744cba7c9ee82014eb5f71abbacfcbc702

Metadaten
Author details:Johannes RembeORCiDGND, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Jonas KleyORCiDGND, Baiansulu TerbishalievaORCiD, Antje MusiolORCiD, Jie ChenORCiD, Renjie ZhouORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-583318
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58331
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1309)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/13
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/14
Number of pages:21
First page:1
Last Page:21
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

