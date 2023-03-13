Schließen

Piloting a Survey-Based Assessment of Transparency and Trustworthiness with Three Medical AI Tools

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) offers the potential to support healthcare delivery, but poorly trained or validated algorithms bear risks of harm. Ethical guidelines stated transparency about model development and validation as a requirement for trustworthy AI. Abundant guidance exists to provide transparency through reporting, but poorly reported medical AI tools are common. To close this transparency gap, we developed and piloted a framework to quantify the transparency of medical AI tools with three use cases. Our framework comprises a survey to report on the intended use, training and validation data and processes, ethical considerations, and deployment recommendations. The transparency of each response was scored with either 0, 0.5, or 1 to reflect if the requested information was not, partially, or fully provided. Additionally, we assessed on an analogous three-point scale if the provided responses fulfilled the transparency requirement for a set of trustworthiness criteria from ethical guidelines. The degree of transparency andArtificial intelligence (AI) offers the potential to support healthcare delivery, but poorly trained or validated algorithms bear risks of harm. Ethical guidelines stated transparency about model development and validation as a requirement for trustworthy AI. Abundant guidance exists to provide transparency through reporting, but poorly reported medical AI tools are common. To close this transparency gap, we developed and piloted a framework to quantify the transparency of medical AI tools with three use cases. Our framework comprises a survey to report on the intended use, training and validation data and processes, ethical considerations, and deployment recommendations. The transparency of each response was scored with either 0, 0.5, or 1 to reflect if the requested information was not, partially, or fully provided. Additionally, we assessed on an analogous three-point scale if the provided responses fulfilled the transparency requirement for a set of trustworthiness criteria from ethical guidelines. The degree of transparency and trustworthiness was calculated on a scale from 0% to 100%. Our assessment of three medical AI use cases pin-pointed reporting gaps and resulted in transparency scores of 67% for two use cases and one with 59%. We report anecdotal evidence that business constraints and limited information from external datasets were major obstacles to providing transparency for the three use cases. The observed transparency gaps also lowered the degree of trustworthiness, indicating compliance gaps with ethical guidelines. All three pilot use cases faced challenges to provide transparency about medical AI tools, but more studies are needed to investigate those in the wider medical AI sector. Applying this framework for an external assessment of transparency may be infeasible if business constraints prevent the disclosure of information. New strategies may be necessary to enable audits of medical AI tools while preserving business secrets.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jana FehrORCiD, Giovanna Jaramillo-GutierrezORCiD, Luis OalaORCiD, Matthias I. GröschelORCiD, Manuel Bierwirth, Pradeep BalachandranORCiD, Alixandro Werneck-LeiteORCiD, Christoph LippertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/healthcare10101923
ISSN:2227-9032
Title of parent work (German):Healthcare
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel, Schweiz
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/13
Tag:artificial intelligence for health; quality assessment; transparency; trustworthiness
Volume:10
Article number:1923
Print run:10
Number of pages:30
First page:1
Last Page:30
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät ; 15

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.