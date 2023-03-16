50 years of International Symposia on Electrets from 1967 to 2017

Reimund Gerhard The prehistory of electrets is not known yet, but it is quite likely that the electrostatic charging behavior of amber (Greek: τò ηλεκτρoν, i.e., “electron”) already was familiar to people in ancient cultures (China, Egypt, Greece, etc.), before the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales of Miletus (6th century BCE)-or rather his disciples and followers-reported it in writing (cf. Figure 1). More than two millennia later, William Gilbert (1544–1603), the physician of Queen Elizabeth I, coined the term “electric” in his book De Magnete, Magneticisque Corporibus, et de Magno Magnete Tellure (1600) for dielectric materials that attract like amber and that included sulfur and glass [1]. The second half of the 18th century saw the invention of the electrophorus or electrophore [2], a capacitive electret device, in 1762 by Johan Carl Wilcke (1732–1796).