Modeling global human migration dynamics under climate change
- International migration has been an increasing phenomenon during the past decades and has involved all the regions of the globe. Together with fertility and mortality rates, net migration rates represent the components that fully define the demographic evolution of the population in a country. Therefore, being able to capture the patterns of international migration flows and to produce projections of how they might change in the future is of relevant importance for demographic studies and for designing policies informed on the potential scenarios. Existing forecasting methods do not account explicitly for the main drivers and processes shaping international migration flows: existing migrant communities at the destination country, termed diasporas, would reduce the costs of migration and facilitate the settling for new migrants, ultimately producing a positive feedback; accounting for the heterogeneity in the type of migration flows, e.g. return and transit Ćows, becomes critical in some specific bilateral migration channels; in low-International migration has been an increasing phenomenon during the past decades and has involved all the regions of the globe. Together with fertility and mortality rates, net migration rates represent the components that fully define the demographic evolution of the population in a country. Therefore, being able to capture the patterns of international migration flows and to produce projections of how they might change in the future is of relevant importance for demographic studies and for designing policies informed on the potential scenarios. Existing forecasting methods do not account explicitly for the main drivers and processes shaping international migration flows: existing migrant communities at the destination country, termed diasporas, would reduce the costs of migration and facilitate the settling for new migrants, ultimately producing a positive feedback; accounting for the heterogeneity in the type of migration flows, e.g. return and transit Ćows, becomes critical in some specific bilateral migration channels; in low- to middle- income countries economic development could relax poverty constraint and result in an increase of emigration rates. Economic conditions at both origin and destination are identified as major drivers of international migration. At the same time, climate change impacts have already appeared on natural and human-made systems such as the economic productivity. These economic impacts might have already produced a measurable effect on international migration flows. Studies that provide a quantification of the number of migration moves that might have been affected by climate change are usually specific to small regions, do not provide a mechanistic understanding of the pathway leading from climate change to migration and restrict their focus to the effective induced flows, disregarding the impact that climate change might have had in inhibiting other flows. Global climate change is likely to produce impacts on the economic development of the countries during the next decades too. Understanding how these impacts might alter future global migration patterns is relevant for preparing future societies and understanding whether the response in migration flows would reduce or increase population's exposure to climate change impacts. This doctoral research aims at investigating these questions and fill the research gaps outlined above. First, I have built a global bilateral international migration model which accounts explicitly for the diaspora feedback, distinguishes between transit and return flows, and accounts for the observed non-linear effects that link emigration rates to income levels in the country of origin. I have used this migration model within a population dynamic model where I account also for fertility and mortality rates, producing hindcasts and future projections of international migration flows, covering more than 170 countries. Results show that the model reproduces past patterns and trends well. Future projections highlight the fact that,depending on the assumptions regarding future evolution of income levels and between-country inequality, migration at the end of the century might approach net zero or be still high in many countries. The model, parsimonious in the explanatory variables that includes, represents a versatile tool for assessing the impacts of different socioeconomic scenarios on international migration. I consider then a counterfactual past without climate change impacts on the economic productivity. By prescribing these counterfactual economic conditions to the migration model I produce counterfactual migration flows for the past 30 years. I compare the counterfactual migration flows to factual ones, where historical economic conditions are used to produce migration flows. This provides an estimation of the recent international migration flows attributed to climate change impacts. Results show that a counterfactual world without climate change would have seen less migration globally. This effect becomes larger if I consider separately the increase and decrease in migration moves: a Ągure of net change in the migration flows is not representative of the effective magnitude of the climate change impact on migration. Indeed, in my results climate change produces a divergent effect on richer and poorer countries: by slowing down the economic development, climate change might have reduced international mobility from and to countries of the Global South, and increased it from and to richer countries in the Global North. I apply the same methodology to a scenario of future 3℃ global warming above pre-industrial conditions. I Ąnd that climate change impacts, acting by reorganizing the relative economic attractiveness of destination countries or by affecting the economic growth in the origin, might produce a substantial effect in international migration flows, inhibiting some moves and inducing others. Overall my results suggest that climate change might have had and might have in the future a significant effect on global patterns of international migration. It also emerges clearly that, for a comprehensive understanding of the effects of climate change on international migration, we need to go beyond net effects and consider separately induced and inhibited flows.…
- Die internationale Migration ist in den letzten Jahrzehnten ein zunehmendes Phänomen, das alle Regionen der Welt betrifft. Die wirtschaftlichen Bedingungen sowohl im Herkunftsals auch im Zielland gelten als wichtige Triebkräfte der internationalen Migration. Die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen des Klimawandels haben sich in der Vergangenheit bereits messbar auf die internationalen Migrationsströme ausgewirkt, und künftige Auswirkungen werden dies wahrscheinlich ebenfalls tun. Diese Dissertation zielt darauf ab, dieses Thema zu untersuchen. Zunächst habe ich ein globales bilaterales internationales Migrationsmodell entwickelt, das explizit die wichtigsten Triebkräfte der internationalen Migration berücksichtigt. Ich habe dieses Migrationsmodell für die Erstellung retrospektiver und zukünftiger Projektionen der internationalen Migrationsströme weltweit verwendet. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass das Modell die Muster und Trends der Vergangenheit gut wiedergibt, und die Zukunftsprojektionen verdeutlichen, dass je nach den Annahmen über dieDie internationale Migration ist in den letzten Jahrzehnten ein zunehmendes Phänomen, das alle Regionen der Welt betrifft. Die wirtschaftlichen Bedingungen sowohl im Herkunftsals auch im Zielland gelten als wichtige Triebkräfte der internationalen Migration. Die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen des Klimawandels haben sich in der Vergangenheit bereits messbar auf die internationalen Migrationsströme ausgewirkt, und künftige Auswirkungen werden dies wahrscheinlich ebenfalls tun. Diese Dissertation zielt darauf ab, dieses Thema zu untersuchen. Zunächst habe ich ein globales bilaterales internationales Migrationsmodell entwickelt, das explizit die wichtigsten Triebkräfte der internationalen Migration berücksichtigt. Ich habe dieses Migrationsmodell für die Erstellung retrospektiver und zukünftiger Projektionen der internationalen Migrationsströme weltweit verwendet. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass das Modell die Muster und Trends der Vergangenheit gut wiedergibt, und die Zukunftsprojektionen verdeutlichen, dass je nach den Annahmen über die künftige Entwicklung des Einkommensniveaus und der Ungleichheit zwischen den Ländern die Migration gegen Null gehen oder in vielen Ländern bis zum Ende des Jahrhunderts noch hoch sein könnte. Anschließend betrachte ich eine kontrafaktische Vergangenheit, in der der Klimawandel keine Auswirkungen auf die wirtschaftliche Produktivität hat. Ich vergleiche die kontrafaktischen Migrationsströme mit den faktischen Strömen. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass es in einer kontrafaktischen Welt ohne Klimawandel weniger globale Migration gegeben hätte. Dieser Effekt wird sogar noch größer, wenn ich den Anstieg und den Rückgang der Migrationsströme getrennt betrachte. Ich wende dieselbe Methodik auf ein Szenario einer zukünftigen globalen Erwärmung von 3℃ über den vorindustriellen Bedingungen an. Ich komme zu dem Schluss, dass die Folgen des Klimawandels erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die internationalen Migrationsströme haben könnten, indem sie die relative wirtschaftliche Attraktivität der Zielländer verändern oder das Wirtschaftswachstum in den Herkunftsländern beeinträchtigen, wodurch einige Wanderungen verhindert und andere ausgelöst werden. Insgesamt deuten meine Ergebnisse darauf hin, dass der Klimawandel möglicherweise erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die globalen Muster der internationalen Migration hatte und auch weiterhin haben wird. Es wird auch deutlich, dass wir, um die Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die internationale Migration vollständig zu verstehen, über die Nettoeffekte hinausgehen und die induzierten und gehemmten Ströme getrennt betrachten müssen.…
|Author details:
|Albano RikaniORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-583212
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58321
|Reviewer(s):
|Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Jürgen KroppORCiDGND, Peter Siedentop
|Supervisor(s):
|Anders Levermann, Jacob Schewe
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/01/13
|Release date:
|2023/04/04
|Tag:
|Klimawandel; Modellierung der internationalen Migration; internationale Migration; makroökonomische Folgen
climate change; international migration; international migration modeling; macroeconomic impacts
|Number of pages:
|x, 133
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International