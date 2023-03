A self-adaptive resilient method for implementing and managing the high-reliability processing system

As a result of CMOS scaling, radiation-induced Single-Event Effects (SEEs) in electronic circuits became a critical reliability issue for modern Integrated Circuits (ICs) operating under harsh radiation conditions. SEEs can be triggered in combinational or sequential logic by the impact of high-energy particles, leading to destructive or non-destructive faults, resulting in data corruption or even system failure. Typically, the SEE mitigation methods are deployed statically in processing architectures based on the worst-case radiation conditions, which is most of the time unnecessary and results in a resource overhead. Moreover, the space radiation conditions are dynamically changing, especially during Solar Particle Events (SPEs). The intensity of space radiation can differ over five orders of magnitude within a few hours or days, resulting in several orders of magnitude fault probability variation in ICs during SPEs. This thesis introduces a comprehensive approach for designing a self-adaptive fault resilient multiprocessing system

As a result of CMOS scaling, radiation-induced Single-Event Effects (SEEs) in electronic circuits became a critical reliability issue for modern Integrated Circuits (ICs) operating under harsh radiation conditions. SEEs can be triggered in combinational or sequential logic by the impact of high-energy particles, leading to destructive or non-destructive faults, resulting in data corruption or even system failure. Typically, the SEE mitigation methods are deployed statically in processing architectures based on the worst-case radiation conditions, which is most of the time unnecessary and results in a resource overhead. Moreover, the space radiation conditions are dynamically changing, especially during Solar Particle Events (SPEs). The intensity of space radiation can differ over five orders of magnitude within a few hours or days, resulting in several orders of magnitude fault probability variation in ICs during SPEs. This thesis introduces a comprehensive approach for designing a self-adaptive fault resilient multiprocessing system to overcome the static mitigation overhead issue. This work mainly addresses the following topics: (1) Design of on-chip radiation particle monitor for real-time radiation environment detection, (2) Investigation of space environment predictor, as support for solar particle events forecast, (3) Dynamic mode configuration in the resilient multiprocessing system. Therefore, according to detected and predicted in-flight space radiation conditions, the target system can be configured to use no mitigation or low-overhead mitigation during non-critical periods of time. The redundant resources can be used to improve system performance or save power. On the other hand, during increased radiation activity periods, such as SPEs, the mitigation methods can be dynamically configured appropriately depending on the real-time space radiation environment, resulting in higher system reliability. Thus, a dynamic trade-off in the target system between reliability, performance and power consumption in real-time can be achieved. All results of this work are evaluated in a highly reliable quad-core multiprocessing system that allows the self-adaptive setting of optimal radiation mitigation mechanisms during run-time. Proposed methods can serve as a basis for establishing a comprehensive self-adaptive resilient system design process. Successful implementation of the proposed design in the quad-core multiprocessor shows its application perspective also in the other designs.

