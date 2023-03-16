Schließen

Scenarios in business and management

  • The scenario technique is widely used to cope with uncertainties plan for alternate future situations. The extensive research led to a scattered literature landscape. To organize the field quantitatively, we conduct bibliometric performance analyses and a bibliographic coupling analysis. Results show an increased interest in scenario research since 2009 and clear distinctions between strategic and operational as well as methodological and applied research. Future research can be expected to further enhance the method towards robust decision making and to combine it with methods searching for most likely scenarios, such as prediction markets, crowdsourcing, and superforecasting. Additionally, cognitive and behavioral aspects of using the scenario technique might draw further attention. The scenario technique is expected to be applied across all industries and will probably play an increasing role in currently underrepresented business functions such as marketing and innovation.

Author details:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Caroline SiglowORCiD, Javier Sendra-García
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbusres.2020.08.037
ISSN:0148-2963
ISSN:1873-7978
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32895583
Title of parent work (English):Journal of business research
Subtitle (English):the current stock and research opportunities
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/16
Tag:bibliographic coupling; bibliometric analysis; scenario analysis
Volume:121
Number of pages:8
First page:235
Last Page:242
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

