The convergent validity between self- and peer-ratings of the dark triad personality

Researchers examining the accuracy of observers ratings of others are devoting increased attention to peer-reported personality traits. Thus, the main purpose of this study was to investigate convergent validity of the three-factor Dark Triad model of personality framework, using two different rating methods: self-ratings and peer-ratings. Each participant (N = 266) was asked to collect three peer ratings (total peers N = 798). First, respondents completed three Dark Triad measures-Mach IV, SRP-III, and NPI-17 instruments. The peer-report forms of these instruments consisted of the same items as in the self-report version, but the rephrasing was appropriate to a third-person perspective. With the exception of one subscale of narcissism, Dark Triad measures demonstrated substantial convergent validity. These findings challenge views that at least two dark personality characteristics, i.e. psychopathy and Machiavellianism, are accurately observable phenomenon. The influences of agreement between self and other raters are discussed in relation to the degree of ratability and social desirability.

