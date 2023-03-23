Cold plasma is considered to be a novel, non-thermal, chemical-free and eco-friendly disinfection and surface modification technology. Plasma treatment of air to generate the so called plasma processed air (PPA) induces the formation of reactive oxygen (ROS) and nitrogen species (RNS). As a result, PPA has a different chemical composition compared to untreated air and suits therefore as an alternative method for microbial disinfection. However, depending on the product properties of the food matrix and its composition, a number of plasmainduced reactions also need to be taken into consideration. This necessitates also the elucidation and understanding of the basic interactions of plasma species with bioactive compounds. The intention here is to avoid the degradation of these valuable substances and to prevent other undesirable effects in future food related applications. In the present study, the effects of PPA treatment on selected antioxidants such as pyrocatechol and derivatives of hydroxycinnimic acid were investigated in model

Cold plasma is considered to be a novel, non-thermal, chemical-free and eco-friendly disinfection and surface modification technology. Plasma treatment of air to generate the so called plasma processed air (PPA) induces the formation of reactive oxygen (ROS) and nitrogen species (RNS). As a result, PPA has a different chemical composition compared to untreated air and suits therefore as an alternative method for microbial disinfection. However, depending on the product properties of the food matrix and its composition, a number of plasmainduced reactions also need to be taken into consideration. This necessitates also the elucidation and understanding of the basic interactions of plasma species with bioactive compounds. The intention here is to avoid the degradation of these valuable substances and to prevent other undesirable effects in future food related applications. In the present study, the effects of PPA treatment on selected antioxidants such as pyrocatechol and derivatives of hydroxycinnimic acid were investigated in model systems to specify possible reactions induced. Antioxidant capacity, pH value, UV-Vis spectroscopy, RP-HPLC and LC-MS analysis were applied to identify reaction products providing information on possible changes induced in food matrices by PPA treatment. Exposure to PPA caused a perceptible color change towards yellow-brown accompanied by a strong reduction of the pH and the formation of insoluble sediments in the model solutions. The accumulation of nitrate, nitrite, but not of hydrogen peroxide was shown. LC-MS analysis demonstrated the formation of plasma-modified derivatives in all tested systems. The main reactions in liquid model solutions exposed to PPA were attributed to oxidation, nitration and polymerization of the phenolic compounds.

