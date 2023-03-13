Schließen

Ensemble transform algorithms for nonlinear smoothing problems

  • Several numerical tools designed to overcome the challenges of smoothing in a non-linear and non-Gaussian setting are investigated for a class of particle smoothers. The considered family of smoothers is induced by the class of linear ensemble transform filters which contains classical filters such as the stochastic ensemble Kalman filter, the ensemble square root filter, and the recently introduced nonlinear ensemble transform filter. Further the ensemble transform particle smoother is introduced and particularly highlighted as it is consistent in the particle limit and does not require assumptions with respect to the family of the posterior distribution. The linear update pattern of the considered class of linear ensemble transform smoothers allows one to implement important supplementary techniques such as adaptive spread corrections, hybrid formulations, and localization in order to facilitate their application to complex estimation problems. These additional features are derived and numerically investigated for a sequence ofSeveral numerical tools designed to overcome the challenges of smoothing in a non-linear and non-Gaussian setting are investigated for a class of particle smoothers. The considered family of smoothers is induced by the class of linear ensemble transform filters which contains classical filters such as the stochastic ensemble Kalman filter, the ensemble square root filter, and the recently introduced nonlinear ensemble transform filter. Further the ensemble transform particle smoother is introduced and particularly highlighted as it is consistent in the particle limit and does not require assumptions with respect to the family of the posterior distribution. The linear update pattern of the considered class of linear ensemble transform smoothers allows one to implement important supplementary techniques such as adaptive spread corrections, hybrid formulations, and localization in order to facilitate their application to complex estimation problems. These additional features are derived and numerically investigated for a sequence of increasingly challenging test problems.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jana de WiljesORCiDGND, Sahani PathirajaORCiD, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/19M1239544
ISSN:1064-8275
ISSN:1095-7197
Title of parent work (English):SIAM journal on scientific computing
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/10/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/13
Tag:adaptive; data assimilation; localization; optimal transport; smoother; spread correction
Volume:42
Issue:1
Number of pages:28
First page:A87
Last Page:A114
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [CRC 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

