Morphological decomposition in Bantu

  • African languages have rarely been the subject of psycholinguistic experimentation. The current study employs a masked visual priming experiment to investigate morphological processing in a Bantu language, Setswana. Our study takes advantage of the rich system of prefixes in Bantu languages, which offers the opportunity of testing morphological priming effects from prefixed inflected words and directly comparing them to priming effects from prefixed derived words on the same targets. We found significant priming effects of similar magnitude for both prefixed inflected and derived word forms, which were clearly dissociable from prime-target relatedness in both meaning and (orthographic) form. These findings provide support for a (possibly universal) mechanism of morphological decomposition applied during early visual word recognition that segments both (prefixed) inflected and derived word forms into their morphological constituents.

Metadaten
Author details:Laura Anna CiaccioORCiDGND, Naledi KgoloORCiD, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23273798.2020.1722847
ISSN:2327-3798
ISSN:2327-3801
Title of parent work (English):Language, cognition and neuroscience
Subtitle (English):a masked priming study on Setswana prefixation
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/16
Tag:African; affix stripping; inflection; languages; prefixes; visual word recognition
Volume:35
Issue:10
Number of pages:15
First page:1257
Last Page:1271
Funding institution:Alexander-von-Humboldt-Professorship award; Research Focus "Cognitive; Sciences" of the University of Potsdam; Research Fund of the Faculty of; Humanities, University of Botswana
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

