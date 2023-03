This dissertation studies early word segmentation in monolingual and bilingual language acquisition. Word segmentation is one of the main challenges for infants in language acquisition, since spoken language is continuous and word boundaries are not reliably marked by acoustic pauses. Numerous studies have shown for several languages that segmentation abilities of monolingual infants emerge between 6 and 12 months of age (e.g., English: Jusczyk, Houston & Newsome, 1999; French: Nazzi, Mersad, Sundara, Iakimova & Polka, 2014; German: Höhle & Weissenborn, 2003; Bartels, Darcy & Höhle, 2009). Early word segmentation abilities are language-specific (Polka & Sundara, 2012). Studies showed that cross-linguistic word segmentation for monolingual infants is only successfully mastered when the non-native language shares rhythmic features with their native language (Houston, Jusczyk, Kuijpers, Coolen & Cutler, 2000; Höhle, 2002; Polka & Sundara, 2012). Using behavioral (Headturn Preference Paradigm) and electrophysiological methods

This dissertation studies early word segmentation in monolingual and bilingual language acquisition. Word segmentation is one of the main challenges for infants in language acquisition, since spoken language is continuous and word boundaries are not reliably marked by acoustic pauses. Numerous studies have shown for several languages that segmentation abilities of monolingual infants emerge between 6 and 12 months of age (e.g., English: Jusczyk, Houston & Newsome, 1999; French: Nazzi, Mersad, Sundara, Iakimova & Polka, 2014; German: Höhle & Weissenborn, 2003; Bartels, Darcy & Höhle, 2009). Early word segmentation abilities are language-specific (Polka & Sundara, 2012). Studies showed that cross-linguistic word segmentation for monolingual infants is only successfully mastered when the non-native language shares rhythmic features with their native language (Houston, Jusczyk, Kuijpers, Coolen & Cutler, 2000; Höhle, 2002; Polka & Sundara, 2012). Using behavioral (Headturn Preference Paradigm) and electrophysiological methods (electroencephalography) 9-month-old infants growing up either monolingual (German) or bilingual (German and French) were tested on their word segmentation abilities. The study investigated whether German-monolingual infants are able to segment their native language German and the rhythmically different language French. In other words, can monolingual infants at 9 months modify their segmentation procedures or switch from their preferred segmentation to successfully segment non-native input? With respect to bilingual language learners, it was investigated whether infants growing up bilingually show comparable segmentation abilities to monolingual infants and whether, in addition, an influence of language dominance on the development of word segmentation abilities is evident in a bilingual population. The methods used allowed both behavioral and electrophysiological correlates to be used to answer the questions. In addition, the EEG provided insights into learning and cognitive processes through event-related potentials (ERPs) that were not accessible by behavioral methods. Results show that monolingual-German infants successfully segmented both their native language and the non-native language French at 9 months of age. However, the ability to segment the non-native language French is influenced by the native language: monolingual infants tested with French first segmented both the French and the German language material presented afterwards, whereas monolingual infants tested with German first and French second segmented the German stimuli but not the French. Bilingual German-French infants successfully segmented both native languages at 9 months of age. The results also suggest an influence of language dominance on the word segmentation abilities of infants growing up bilingually. Balanced bilinguals successfully segmented both native languages, whereas unbalanced bilinguals showed successful segmentation only for the dominant language. In sum, this work provides the first evidence for successful cross-linguistic segmentation in prosodically distinct languages of different rhythm classes in a monolingual population. Furthermore, the studies in this thesis provide evidence that bilingual infants show similar development to monolingual language learners in terms of word segmentation abilities. This finding extends the data of previous studies within a bilingual population that found no delay for various developmental steps in language acquisition, but rather comparable development to monolingual infants (speech discrimination: Byers-Heinlein, Burns & Werker, 2010; Bosch & Sebastian-Galles, 1997; phoneme discrimination: Albareda-Castellot, Pons & Sebastián-Gallés, 2011; perception of rhythmic properties: Bijeljac-Babic, Cave & Nazzi, 2016).

