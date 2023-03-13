Identification of dynamic protein-metabolite complexes in saccharomyces cerevisiae using co-fractionation mass spectrometry

Cells are built from a variety of macromolecules and metabolites. Both, the proteome and the metabolome are highly dynamic and responsive to environmental cues and developmental processes. But it is not their bare numbers, but their interactions that enable life. The protein-protein (PPI) and protein-metabolite interactions (PMI) facilitate and regulate all aspects of cell biology, from metabolism to mitosis. Therefore, the study of PPIs and PMIs and their dynamics in a cell-wide context is of great scientific interest. In this dissertation, I aim to chart a map of the dynamic PPIs and PMIs across metabolic and cellular transitions. As a model system, I study the shift from the fermentative to the respiratory growth, known as the diauxic shift, in the budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. To do so, I am applying a co-fractionation mass spectrometry (CF-MS) based method, dubbed protein metabolite interactions using size separation (PROMIS). PROMIS, as well as comparable methods, will be discussed in detail in chapter 1. Since

Cells are built from a variety of macromolecules and metabolites. Both, the proteome and the metabolome are highly dynamic and responsive to environmental cues and developmental processes. But it is not their bare numbers, but their interactions that enable life. The protein-protein (PPI) and protein-metabolite interactions (PMI) facilitate and regulate all aspects of cell biology, from metabolism to mitosis. Therefore, the study of PPIs and PMIs and their dynamics in a cell-wide context is of great scientific interest. In this dissertation, I aim to chart a map of the dynamic PPIs and PMIs across metabolic and cellular transitions. As a model system, I study the shift from the fermentative to the respiratory growth, known as the diauxic shift, in the budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. To do so, I am applying a co-fractionation mass spectrometry (CF-MS) based method, dubbed protein metabolite interactions using size separation (PROMIS). PROMIS, as well as comparable methods, will be discussed in detail in chapter 1. Since PROMIS was developed originally for Arabidopsis thaliana, in chapter 2, I will describe the adaptation of PROMIS to S. cerevisiae. Here, the obtained results demonstrated a wealth of protein-metabolite interactions, and experimentally validated 225 previously predicted PMIs. Applying orthogonal, targeted approaches to validate the interactions of a proteogenic dipeptide, Ser-Leu, five novel protein-interactors were found. One of those proteins, phosphoglycerate kinase, is inhibited by Ser-Leu, placing the dipeptide at the regulation of glycolysis. In chapter 3, I am presenting PROMISed, a novel web-tool designed for the analysis of PROMIS- and other CF-MS-datasets. Starting with raw fractionation profiles, PROMISed enables data pre-processing, profile deconvolution, scores differences in fractionation profiles between experimental conditions, and ultimately charts interaction networks. PROMISed comes with a user-friendly graphic interface, and thus enables the routine analysis of CF-MS data by non-computational biologists. Finally, in chapter 4, I applied PROMIS in combination with the isothermal shift assay to the diauxic shift in S. cerevisiae to study changes in the PPI and PMI landscape across this metabolic transition. I found a major rewiring of protein-protein-metabolite complexes, exemplified by the disassembly of the proteasome in the respiratory phase, the loss of interaction of an enzyme involved in amino acid biosynthesis and its cofactor, as well as phase and structure specific interactions between dipeptides and enzymes of central carbon metabolism. In chapter 5, I am summarizing the presented results, and discuss a strategy to unravel the potential patterns of dipeptide accumulation and binding specificities. Lastly, I recapitulate recently postulated guidelines for CF-MS experiments, and give an outlook of protein interaction studies in the near future.

