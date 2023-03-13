Identification of dynamic protein-metabolite complexes in saccharomyces cerevisiae using co-fractionation mass spectrometry
Identifikation von dynamischen Protein-Metabolit Komplexes in Saccharomyces cerevisiae unter Nutzung der Co-Fraktionierungs Massenspektrometrie
- Cells are built from a variety of macromolecules and metabolites. Both, the proteome and the metabolome are highly dynamic and responsive to environmental cues and developmental processes. But it is not their bare numbers, but their interactions that enable life. The protein-protein (PPI) and protein-metabolite interactions (PMI) facilitate and regulate all aspects of cell biology, from metabolism to mitosis. Therefore, the study of PPIs and PMIs and their dynamics in a cell-wide context is of great scientific interest. In this dissertation, I aim to chart a map of the dynamic PPIs and PMIs across metabolic and cellular transitions. As a model system, I study the shift from the fermentative to the respiratory growth, known as the diauxic shift, in the budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. To do so, I am applying a co-fractionation mass spectrometry (CF-MS) based method, dubbed protein metabolite interactions using size separation (PROMIS). PROMIS, as well as comparable methods, will be discussed in detail in chapter 1. SinceCells are built from a variety of macromolecules and metabolites. Both, the proteome and the metabolome are highly dynamic and responsive to environmental cues and developmental processes. But it is not their bare numbers, but their interactions that enable life. The protein-protein (PPI) and protein-metabolite interactions (PMI) facilitate and regulate all aspects of cell biology, from metabolism to mitosis. Therefore, the study of PPIs and PMIs and their dynamics in a cell-wide context is of great scientific interest. In this dissertation, I aim to chart a map of the dynamic PPIs and PMIs across metabolic and cellular transitions. As a model system, I study the shift from the fermentative to the respiratory growth, known as the diauxic shift, in the budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. To do so, I am applying a co-fractionation mass spectrometry (CF-MS) based method, dubbed protein metabolite interactions using size separation (PROMIS). PROMIS, as well as comparable methods, will be discussed in detail in chapter 1. Since PROMIS was developed originally for Arabidopsis thaliana, in chapter 2, I will describe the adaptation of PROMIS to S. cerevisiae. Here, the obtained results demonstrated a wealth of protein-metabolite interactions, and experimentally validated 225 previously predicted PMIs. Applying orthogonal, targeted approaches to validate the interactions of a proteogenic dipeptide, Ser-Leu, five novel protein-interactors were found. One of those proteins, phosphoglycerate kinase, is inhibited by Ser-Leu, placing the dipeptide at the regulation of glycolysis. In chapter 3, I am presenting PROMISed, a novel web-tool designed for the analysis of PROMIS- and other CF-MS-datasets. Starting with raw fractionation profiles, PROMISed enables data pre-processing, profile deconvolution, scores differences in fractionation profiles between experimental conditions, and ultimately charts interaction networks. PROMISed comes with a user-friendly graphic interface, and thus enables the routine analysis of CF-MS data by non-computational biologists. Finally, in chapter 4, I applied PROMIS in combination with the isothermal shift assay to the diauxic shift in S. cerevisiae to study changes in the PPI and PMI landscape across this metabolic transition. I found a major rewiring of protein-protein-metabolite complexes, exemplified by the disassembly of the proteasome in the respiratory phase, the loss of interaction of an enzyme involved in amino acid biosynthesis and its cofactor, as well as phase and structure specific interactions between dipeptides and enzymes of central carbon metabolism. In chapter 5, I am summarizing the presented results, and discuss a strategy to unravel the potential patterns of dipeptide accumulation and binding specificities. Lastly, I recapitulate recently postulated guidelines for CF-MS experiments, and give an outlook of protein interaction studies in the near future.…
- Die Zelle besteht aus einer Vielzahl von großen und kleinen Molekülen, und sowohl das Proteom als auch das Metabolom passen sich dynamisch den vorherrschenden Umweltbedingungen oder zellulären Anforderungen an. Allerdings ist es nicht die bloße Menge an biologischen Molekülen, sondern deren Interaktionen miteinander, die das Leben erst ermöglichen. Protein-Protein (PPI) und Protein-Metabolit Interaktionen (PMI) vollbringen und regulieren alle Aspekte der Zelle, vom Stoffwechsel bis zur Mitose. Die Studie dieser Interaktionen ist daher von fundamentalem wissenschaftlichem Interesse. In dieser Dissertation strebe ich an, eine Karte der Protein-Protein und Protein-Metabolit Interaktionen zu zeichnen, die den Übergang vom fermentativen zum respiratioschen Stoffwechsel in der Hefe Saccharomyces cerevisiae umfasst. Zu diesem Zweck nutze ich PROMIS (egl. protein metabolite interactions using size separation), eine auf der co-Fraktionierungs Massensprektrometrie (CF-MS) aufbauende Methode. PROMIS, und ähnliche Methoden zur Untersuchung vonDie Zelle besteht aus einer Vielzahl von großen und kleinen Molekülen, und sowohl das Proteom als auch das Metabolom passen sich dynamisch den vorherrschenden Umweltbedingungen oder zellulären Anforderungen an. Allerdings ist es nicht die bloße Menge an biologischen Molekülen, sondern deren Interaktionen miteinander, die das Leben erst ermöglichen. Protein-Protein (PPI) und Protein-Metabolit Interaktionen (PMI) vollbringen und regulieren alle Aspekte der Zelle, vom Stoffwechsel bis zur Mitose. Die Studie dieser Interaktionen ist daher von fundamentalem wissenschaftlichem Interesse. In dieser Dissertation strebe ich an, eine Karte der Protein-Protein und Protein-Metabolit Interaktionen zu zeichnen, die den Übergang vom fermentativen zum respiratioschen Stoffwechsel in der Hefe Saccharomyces cerevisiae umfasst. Zu diesem Zweck nutze ich PROMIS (egl. protein metabolite interactions using size separation), eine auf der co-Fraktionierungs Massensprektrometrie (CF-MS) aufbauende Methode. PROMIS, und ähnliche Methoden zur Untersuchung von Protein-Interkationen, werden ausgiebig in Kapitel 1 vorgestellt. Da PROMIS ursprünglich für die Modellpflanze Arabadopsis thaliana entwickelt wurde, beschreibe ich in Kapitel 2 zunächst die erste Anwendung der Methode in S. cerevisiae. Die Ergebnisse stellen eine Fülle an Protein-Metabolit Interaktionen dar, und 225 zuvor prognostizierte Interaktionen wurden das erste Mal experimentell beschrieben. Mit Hilfe orthogonaler Methoden wurde außerdem eine inhibitorische Interaktion zwischen dem proteinogenen Dipeptid Ser-Leu und einem Enzym der Glykolyse gefunden. In Kapitel 3 präsentiere ich PROMISed, eine neue Web-Anwendung zur Auswertung von Daten von PROMIS oder anderen CF-MS Experimente. PROMISed kann genutzt werden um in rohen Fraktionierungs-Profile lokale Maxima zu finden, aus denen ein Interaktions-Netzwerk basierend auf Korrelationen erstellt wird. Außerdem kann die Anwendung Unterschiede in den Profilen zwischen verschiedenen experimentellen Bedingungen bewerten. PROMISed umfasst eine benutzerfreundliche grafische Oberfläche und bedarf daher keiner Programmierkenntnisse zur Nutzung. In Kapitel 4 benutze ich schließlich PROMIS und ItSA (engl. isothermal shift assay) um PPI und PMI während des Übergangs vom fermentativen zum respiratorischen Stoffwechsel in Hefe zu untersuchen. Hier beschreibe ich eine zellweite Umbildung der Protein-Metabolit-Komplexe, bespielhaft beschrieben anhand des Auseinanderfallens des Proteasoms im respiratorischen Stoffwechsel, des Verlustes der Interaktion zwischen einem Enzym des Aminosäure Stoffwechsels mit seinem Cofaktor und spezifischen Interaktionen zwischen Dipeptiden und Enzymen des zentralen Stoffwechsels. In Kapitel 5 fasse ich die gefundenen Ergebnisse zusammen und stelle eine Strategie zur Untersuchung der Spezifität sowohl der Bildung als auch der Protein-Interaktionen von Dipeptiden vor. Zu aller letzt rekapituliere ich Richtlinien für CF-MS Experimente und gebe einen Ausblick auf die nahe Zukunft der Studien der Protein-Interkationen.…
|Author details:
|Dennis SchlossarekORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-582826
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58282
|Reviewer(s):
|Alisdair FernieORCiDGND, Dirk WaltherORCiDGND, Henning UrlaubORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Lothar Willmitzer, Aleksandra Skirycz
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/01/19
|Release date:
|2023/03/13
|Tag:
|Interaktion; Interaktions Netzwerk; Metabolit; Protein; Saccharomyces cerevisiae; Stoffwechsel
interaction; interaction network; interactomics; metabolism; metabolite; metabolomics; protein; proteomics; saccharomyces cerevisiae
|Number of pages:
|123
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International