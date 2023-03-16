Rhetorik antiker und mittelalterlicher Werbung

- Scholarship on the history of advertising has dedicated only a limited atten-tion to all centuries preceding 1700, even though sources and data for a history of an-cient and medieval advertising are consistent. Since the birth of writing, in the Medi-terranean basin as well as in Asia, different forms of branding emerge. Their originalfunction, showing the origin of a product, was quickly subject to a process of differen-tiation. Ancient sources also show an embeddedness of oral and written advertising–advertising became such a crucial component of daily life that it also became a topicof public discourse and poetry. In Roman times, advertising also became an object ofjuridical regulations–while a further process of differentiation took place in theMiddle Ages. The invention of print, finally, allowed a quicker reproduction and dis-tribution of posters, flyers etc.–in forms which had already been practiced for thou-sands of years in other parts of the world, particularly China.