Schließen

Rhetorik antiker und mittelalterlicher Werbung

  • Scholarship on the history of advertising has dedicated only a limited atten-tion to all centuries preceding 1700, even though sources and data for a history of an-cient and medieval advertising are consistent. Since the birth of writing, in the Medi-terranean basin as well as in Asia, different forms of branding emerge. Their originalfunction, showing the origin of a product, was quickly subject to a process of differen-tiation. Ancient sources also show an embeddedness of oral and written advertising–advertising became such a crucial component of daily life that it also became a topicof public discourse and poetry. In Roman times, advertising also became an object ofjuridical regulations–while a further process of differentiation took place in theMiddle Ages. The invention of print, finally, allowed a quicker reproduction and dis-tribution of posters, flyers etc.–in forms which had already been practiced for thou-sands of years in other parts of the world, particularly China.
Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND, Marta García MorcilloORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110318210-010
ISBN:978-3-11-031810-4
ISBN:978-3-11-031821-0
ISBN:978-3-11-039359-0
Title of parent work (German):Handbuch Werberhetorik
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/03/20
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/03/16
First page:191
Last Page:214
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.