Empowering leadership, follower reflection, and leader well-being

This research focuses on empowering leadership, a leadership style that shares autonomy and responsibilities with the followers. Empowering leadership enhances the meaningfulness of work by fostering participation in decision-making, expressing confidence in high performance, and providing autonomy in target setting (Cheong, 2016). I examine how empowering leadership affects followers’ reflection. I used data from 528 individuals across 172 teams and found a positive relationship between empowering leadership and followers’ reflection. Followers’ reflection, in turn, is negatively associated with followers’ withdrawal, which mediates the beneficial effect of empowering leadership on leaders’ emotional exhaustion. As for the leaders, I propose that empowering leadership is negatively related also to leaders’ emotional exhaustion. This research broadens our understanding of empowering leadership's effects on both followers and leaders. Moreover, it integrates empowering leadership, leader emotional exhaustion, and burnout literature. Overall, empowering leadership strengthens members’ reflective attitudes and behaviors, which result in reduced withdrawal (and increased presence and contribution) in teams. Because the members contribute to team effort more, the leaders experience less emotional exhaustion. Hence, my work not only identifies new ways through which empowering leadership positively affects followers but also shows how these positive effects on followers benefit the leaders’ well-being.

