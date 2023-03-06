Schließen

Open Access-Strategie der Universität Potsdam

  • Diese Strategie wurde am 16.12.2015 vom Senat der Universität Potsdam zustimmend zur Kenntnis genommen.
  • Approved by the Senate of the University of Potsdam on December 16, 2015.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-582541
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58254
translated title (English):Open Access Strategy of the University of Potsdam
Publication type:Other
Language:German
Year of first publication:2015
Publication year:2015
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/03/06
Number of pages:22
Organizational units:Organe und Gremien / Senat
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 02 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften / 025 Bibliothekarische Tätigkeiten
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.