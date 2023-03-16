Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Florian Freitag, Salvador Anton Clavé, Astrid Böger, Thibaut Clément, Scott Lukas, Sabrina Mittermeier, Céline Molter, Crispin Paine, Ariane Schwarz, Jean-Francois Staszak, Jan-Erik Steinkrüger, Torsten Widmann
- This book offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary introduction to theme parks and the field of theme park studies. It identifies and discusses relevant economic, social, and cultural as well as medial, historical, and geographical aspects of theme parks worldwide, from the big international theme park chains to smaller, regional, family-operated parks. The book also describes the theories and methods that have been used to study theme parks in various academic disciplines and reviews the major contexts in which theme parks have been studied. By providing the necessary backgrounds, theories, and methods to analyze and understand theme parks both as a business field and as a socio-cultural phenomenon, this book will be a great resource to students, academics from all disciplines interested in theme parks, and professionals and policy-makers in the leisure and entertainment as well as the urban planning sector.