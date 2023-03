Die wechselvolle Geschichte der Mitgliedschaft Russlands im Europarat

The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine has also shaken the European human rights architecture. The Council of Europe reacted quickly and terminated the Russian Federation's membership. On this occasion, the article looks back at the chequered history of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe. Since its accession 26 years ago, confrontations have overshadowed the - often brief - phases of cooperation. This raises the question of the extent to which the "policy of dialogue" towards the Russian Federation was suitable for improving the human rights situation in Russia. The article also sets out the legal basis for accession and the end of membership and examines how the exclusion affects the applicability of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Russia's exclusion represents a turning point. To be sure, it sets a potentially dangerous precedent. However, the united response of the remaining member states also creates momentum for reform and a return to the founding purpose of the Council of Europe - the collective

The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine has also shaken the European human rights architecture. The Council of Europe reacted quickly and terminated the Russian Federation's membership. On this occasion, the article looks back at the chequered history of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe. Since its accession 26 years ago, confrontations have overshadowed the - often brief - phases of cooperation. This raises the question of the extent to which the "policy of dialogue" towards the Russian Federation was suitable for improving the human rights situation in Russia. The article also sets out the legal basis for accession and the end of membership and examines how the exclusion affects the applicability of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Russia's exclusion represents a turning point. To be sure, it sets a potentially dangerous precedent. However, the united response of the remaining member states also creates momentum for reform and a return to the founding purpose of the Council of Europe - the collective enforcement of human rights.

