Sarcopenia
Sarcopenia represents a muscle-wasting syndrome characterized by progressive and generalized degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass, quality, and strength occurring during normal aging. Sarcopenia patients are mainly suffering from the loss in muscle strength and are faced with mobility disorders reducing their quality of life and are, therefore, at higher risk for morbidity (falls, bone fracture, metabolic diseases) and mortality. <br /> Several molecular mechanisms have been described as causes for sarcopenia that refer to very different levels of muscle physiology. These mechanisms cover e. g. function of hormones (e. g. IGF-1 and Insulin), muscle fiber composition and neuromuscular drive, myo-satellite cell potential to differentiate and proliferate, inflammatory pathways as well as intracellular mechanisms in the processes of proteostasis and mitochondrial function. <br /> In this review, we describe sarcopenia as a muscle-wasting syndrome distinct from other atrophic diseases and summarize the current view on molecular causes of sarcopenia development as well as open questions provoking further research efforts for establishing efficient lifestyle and therapeutic interventions.
|Petra WiedmerORCiDGND, Tobias JungORCiDGND, Jose Pedro CastroORCiD, Laura C. D. Pomatto, Patrick Y. Sun, Kelvin J. A. Davies, Tilman GruneORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arr.2020.101200
|1568-1637
|1872-9649
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33130247
|Ageing research reviews : ARR
|molecular mechanisms and open questions
|Elsevier
|Clare
|Article
|English
|2020/10/29
|2020
|2023/03/24
|autophagy; mitochondria,; molecular pathways; muscle fibre composition; proteasome; proteostasis
|65
|101200
|17
|National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the US National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USANIH National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) [ES003598]; National Institute on Aging of the US National Institutes of Health [AG052374]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1240/20-1, GR 1240/22-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International