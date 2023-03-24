Functional relevance of resistance training-induced neuroplasticity in health and disease

Tibor Hortobagyi, Urs Granacher, Miguel Fernandez-del-Olmo, Glyn Howatson, Andrea Manca, Franca Deriu, Wolfgang Taube, Markus Gruber, Gonzalo Marquez, Jesper Lundbye-Jensen, David Colomer-Poveda
- Repetitive, monotonic, and effortful voluntary muscle contractions performed for just a few weeks, i.e., resistance training, can substantially increase maximal voluntary force in the practiced task and can also increase gross motor performance. The increase in motor performance is often accompanied by neuroplastic adaptations in the central nervous system. While historical data assigned functional relevance to such adaptations induced by resistance training, this claim has not yet been systematically and critically examined in the context of motor performance across the lifespan in health and disease. A review of muscle activation, brain and peripheral nerve stimulation, and imaging data revealed that increases in motor performance and neuroplasticity tend to be uncoupled, making a mechanistic link between neuroplasticity and motor performance inconclusive. We recommend new approaches, including causal mediation analytical and hypothesis-driven models to substantiate the functional relevance of resistance training-inducedRepetitive, monotonic, and effortful voluntary muscle contractions performed for just a few weeks, i.e., resistance training, can substantially increase maximal voluntary force in the practiced task and can also increase gross motor performance. The increase in motor performance is often accompanied by neuroplastic adaptations in the central nervous system. While historical data assigned functional relevance to such adaptations induced by resistance training, this claim has not yet been systematically and critically examined in the context of motor performance across the lifespan in health and disease. A review of muscle activation, brain and peripheral nerve stimulation, and imaging data revealed that increases in motor performance and neuroplasticity tend to be uncoupled, making a mechanistic link between neuroplasticity and motor performance inconclusive. We recommend new approaches, including causal mediation analytical and hypothesis-driven models to substantiate the functional relevance of resistance training-induced neuroplasticity in the improvements of gross motor function across the lifespan in health and disease.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Tibor Hortobagyi, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Miguel Fernandez-del-Olmo, Glyn HowatsonORCiD, Andrea MancaORCiD, Franca Deriu, Wolfgang TaubeORCiD, Markus Gruber, Gonzalo MarquezORCiD, Jesper Lundbye-Jensen, David Colomer-PovedaORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2020.12.019
|ISSN:
|0149-7634
|ISSN:
|1873-7528
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33383071
|Title of parent work (English):
|Neuroscience & biobehavioral reviews : official journal of the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/28
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/03/24
|Tag:
|Electroencephalography (EEG); Electromyography (EMG); Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI); Maximal voluntary contraction (MVC); Multiple sclerosis; Parkinson's disease; Transcranial magnetic brain stimulation (TMS); aging; athletic performance; causal mediation analysis; directed acyclic graphs; strength training; stroke
|Volume:
|122
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|79
|Last Page:
|91
|Funding institution:
|Deltaplan Dementia, ZonMW: Memorabel, The Netherlands [733050303]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, GermanyGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP 1772: GR 3997/4-1]; Open Access Publishing Fund of the University of Potsdam, Germany; Rey Juan Carlos University research funds, Madrid, Spain; Spanish Ministry of Economy and CompetitivenessSpanish Government [PSI2015-71061-P]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International