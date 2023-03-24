Schließen

Antiplasmodial and antileishmanial flavonoids from Mundulea sericea

  • Five known compounds (1-5) were isolated from the extract of Mundulea sericea leaves. Similar investigation of the roots of this plant afforded an additional three known compounds (6-8). The structures were elucidated using NMR spectroscopic and mass spectrometric analyses. The absolute configuration of 1 was established using ECD spectroscopy. In an antiplasmodial activity assay, compound 1 showed good activity with an IC50 of 2.0 mu M against chloroquine-resistant W2, and 6.6 mu M against the chloroquine-sensitive 3D7 strains of Plasmodium falciparum. Some of the compounds were also tested for antileishmanial activity. Dehydrolupinifolinol (2) and sericetin (5) were active against drug-sensitive Leishmania donovani (MHOM/IN/83/AG83) with IC50 values of 9.0 and 5.0 mu M, respectively. In a cytotoxicity assay, lupinifolin (3) showed significant activity on BEAS-2B (IC50 4.9 mu M) and HePG2 (IC50 10.8 mu M) human cell lines. All the other compounds showed low cytotoxicity (IC50 > 30 mu M) against human lung adenocarcinoma cells (A549),Five known compounds (1-5) were isolated from the extract of Mundulea sericea leaves. Similar investigation of the roots of this plant afforded an additional three known compounds (6-8). The structures were elucidated using NMR spectroscopic and mass spectrometric analyses. The absolute configuration of 1 was established using ECD spectroscopy. In an antiplasmodial activity assay, compound 1 showed good activity with an IC50 of 2.0 mu M against chloroquine-resistant W2, and 6.6 mu M against the chloroquine-sensitive 3D7 strains of Plasmodium falciparum. Some of the compounds were also tested for antileishmanial activity. Dehydrolupinifolinol (2) and sericetin (5) were active against drug-sensitive Leishmania donovani (MHOM/IN/83/AG83) with IC50 values of 9.0 and 5.0 mu M, respectively. In a cytotoxicity assay, lupinifolin (3) showed significant activity on BEAS-2B (IC50 4.9 mu M) and HePG2 (IC50 10.8 mu M) human cell lines. All the other compounds showed low cytotoxicity (IC50 > 30 mu M) against human lung adenocarcinoma cells (A549), human liver cancer cells (HepG2), lung/bronchus cells (epithelial virus transformed) (BEAS-2B) and immortal human hepatocytes (LO2)show moreshow less

Author details:Carolyne Chepkirui, Purity J. Ochieng, Biswajyoti Sarkar, Aabid Hussain, Chiranjib PalORCiD, Li Jun Yang, Paolo Coghi, Hoseah M. Akala, Solomon Derese, Albert Ndakala, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Vincent K. W. Wong, Mate ErdelyiORCiD, Abiy YenesewORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fitote.2020.104796
ISSN:0367-326X
ISSN:1873-6971
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33271256
Title of parent work (English):Fitoterapia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/30
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:Mundulea sericea; antileishmanial; antiplasmodial; cytotoxicity; flavanonol; flavonol; leguminosae
Volume:149
Article number:104796
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Swedish Research CouncilSwedish Research CouncilEuropean Commission [2016-05857, 2019-03715]; International Science Program, Sweden [KEN-02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

