Genetic and epigenetic factors determining NAFLD risk

  • Background: Hepatic steatosis is a common chronic liver disease that can progress into more severe stages of NAFLD or promote the development of life-threatening secondary diseases for some of those affected. These include the liver itself (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH; fibrosis and cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma) or other organs such as the vessels and the heart (cardiovascular disease) or the islets of Langerhans (type 2 diabetes). In addition to elevated caloric intake and a sedentary lifestyle, genetic and epigenetic predisposition contribute to the development of NAFLD and the secondary diseases. Scope of review: We present data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and functional studies in rodents which describe polymorphisms identified in genes relevant for the disease as well as changes caused by altered DNA methylation and gene regulation via specific miRNAs. The review also provides information on the current status of the use of genetic and epigenetic factors as risk markers. Major conclusion: WithBackground: Hepatic steatosis is a common chronic liver disease that can progress into more severe stages of NAFLD or promote the development of life-threatening secondary diseases for some of those affected. These include the liver itself (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH; fibrosis and cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma) or other organs such as the vessels and the heart (cardiovascular disease) or the islets of Langerhans (type 2 diabetes). In addition to elevated caloric intake and a sedentary lifestyle, genetic and epigenetic predisposition contribute to the development of NAFLD and the secondary diseases. Scope of review: We present data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and functional studies in rodents which describe polymorphisms identified in genes relevant for the disease as well as changes caused by altered DNA methylation and gene regulation via specific miRNAs. The review also provides information on the current status of the use of genetic and epigenetic factors as risk markers. Major conclusion: With our overview we provide an insight into the genetic and epigenetic landscape of NAFLD and argue about the applicability of currently defined risk scores for risk stratification and conclude that further efforts are needed to make the scores more usable and meaningful.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Wenke JonasORCiDGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molmet.2020.101111
ISSN:2212-8778
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33160101
Title of parent work (English):Molecular metabolism
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/05
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/09
Tag:NAFLD; epigenetics; genetic variants; risk score
Volume:50
Article number:101111
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education &; Research (BMBF); state of Brandenburg [82DZD00302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

