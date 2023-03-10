Exclusive border crossing considerations on exclusive, inner-religious demarcations
- From 1933, the inner Protestant 'German Christians Church Movement' from Thuringia took control over some Protestant regional churches in Germany. For the German Christians the main motives of their agitation were the creation of a 'volkisch' belief system based on race, Christianity and 'dejudaization' (of Christianity). <br /> Based on the theoretical considerations of spaces, boundaries and exclusion, the article uses the example of the German Christians to show under which conditions individuals are denied entry into an imaginary religious space. 'Exclusivist border crossings,' as this phenomena is named here on the theoretical perspective, can explain how religious arguments exclude people from entering a religious space such as salvation when the access criteria are linked to birth-related conditions.