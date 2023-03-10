Schließen

Exclusive border crossing considerations on exclusive, inner-religious demarcations

  • From 1933, the inner Protestant 'German Christians Church Movement' from Thuringia took control over some Protestant regional churches in Germany. For the German Christians the main motives of their agitation were the creation of a 'volkisch' belief system based on race, Christianity and 'dejudaization' (of Christianity). <br /> Based on the theoretical considerations of spaces, boundaries and exclusion, the article uses the example of the German Christians to show under which conditions individuals are denied entry into an imaginary religious space. 'Exclusivist border crossings,' as this phenomena is named here on the theoretical perspective, can explain how religious arguments exclude people from entering a religious space such as salvation when the access criteria are linked to birth-related conditions.

Author details:Dirk SchusterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30965/23642807-00502009
ISSN:2365-3140
ISSN:2364-2807
Title of parent work (English):Interdisciplinary journal for religion and transformation in contemporary society : J-RaT
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/21
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/10
Tag:Protestantism; Third Reich; border; race; social imaginaries; space
Volume:5
Issue:2
Number of pages:24
First page:469
Last Page:492
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

