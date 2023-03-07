Schließen

Communicating the diagnosis of cancer or depression: Results of a randomized controlled online study using video vignettes

  Background Communicating a diagnosis is highly important, yet complex, especially in the context of cancer and mental disorders. The aim was to explore the communication style of an oncologist vs. psychotherapist in an online study. Methods Patients (N = 136: 65 cancer, 71 depression) were randomly assigned to watch a standardized video vignette with one of two communication styles (empathic vs. unempathic). Outcome measures of affectivity, information recall, communication skills, empathy and trust were applied. Results Regardless of diagnosis, empathic communication was associated with the perception of a significantly more empathic (p < 0.001, η2partial = 0.08) and trustworthy practitioner (p = 0.014, η2partial = 0.04) with better communication skills (p = 0.013, η2partial = 0.05). Cancer patients reported a larger decrease in positive affect (p < 0.001, η2partial = 0.15) and a larger increase in negative affect (p < 0.001, η2partial = 0.14) from pre- to post-video than depressive patients. Highly relevant information was recalled better in both groups (p < 0.001, d = 0.61–1.06). Conclusions The results highlight the importance of empathy while communicating both a diagnosis of cancer and a mental disorder. Further research should focus on the communication of a mental disorder in association with cancer.

Metadaten
Author details:Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Henriette Fauth, Ay-Bryson Destina SevdeORCiDGND, Leonie N.C. VisserORCiD, Florian WeckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cam4.4396
ISSN:2045-7634
Title of parent work (English):Cancer Medicine
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, New Jersey, USA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/07
Tag:consultation; mental health; oncology; psycho-oncology; skills
Volume:10
Print run:24
Number of pages:10
First page:9012
Last Page:9021
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 817

