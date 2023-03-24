Schließen

Anion binding and oxidative modification at the molybdenum cofactor of formate dehydrogenase from Rhodobacter capsulatus studied by X-ray absorption spectroscopy

  • Formate dehydrogenase (FDH) enzymes are versatile catalysts for CO2 conversion. The FDH from Rhodobacter capsulatus contains a molybdenum cofactor with the dithiolene functions of two pyranopterin guanine dinucleotide molecules, a conserved cysteine, and a sulfido group bound at Mo(VI). In this study, we focused on metal oxidation state and coordination changes in response to exposure to O-2, inhibitory anions, and redox agents using X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) at the Mo K-edge. Differences in the oxidative modification of the bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor relative to samples prepared aerobically without inhibitor, such as variations in the relative numbers of sulfido (Mo=S) and oxo (Mo=O) bonds, were observed in the presence of azide (N-3(-)) or cyanate (OCN-). Azide provided best protection against O-2, resulting in a quantitatively sulfurated cofactor with a displaced cysteine ligand and optimized formate oxidation activity. Replacement of the cysteine ligand by a formate (HCO2-) ligand at theFormate dehydrogenase (FDH) enzymes are versatile catalysts for CO2 conversion. The FDH from Rhodobacter capsulatus contains a molybdenum cofactor with the dithiolene functions of two pyranopterin guanine dinucleotide molecules, a conserved cysteine, and a sulfido group bound at Mo(VI). In this study, we focused on metal oxidation state and coordination changes in response to exposure to O-2, inhibitory anions, and redox agents using X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) at the Mo K-edge. Differences in the oxidative modification of the bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor relative to samples prepared aerobically without inhibitor, such as variations in the relative numbers of sulfido (Mo=S) and oxo (Mo=O) bonds, were observed in the presence of azide (N-3(-)) or cyanate (OCN-). Azide provided best protection against O-2, resulting in a quantitatively sulfurated cofactor with a displaced cysteine ligand and optimized formate oxidation activity. Replacement of the cysteine ligand by a formate (HCO2-) ligand at the molybdenum in active enzyme is compatible with our XAS data. Cyanide (CN-) inactivated the enzyme by replacing the sulfido ligand at Mo(VI) with an oxo ligand. Evidence that the sulfido group may become protonated upon molybdenum reduction was obtained. Our results emphasize the role of coordination flexibility at the molybdenum center during inhibitory and catalytic processes of FDH enzymes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Benjamin R. DuffusORCiD, Peer Schrapers, Nils SchuthORCiDGND, Stefan MebsORCiD, Holger DauORCiDGND, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Michael HaumannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.inorgchem.9b01613
ISSN:0020-1669
ISSN:1520-510X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31814403
Title of parent work (English):Inorganic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Volume:59
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
First page:214
Last Page:225
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 2008/1 - 390540038]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft within the Berlin Cluster of Excellence "Unifying; Concepts in Catalysis"German Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.