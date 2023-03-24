Schließen

A stripped helium star in the potential black hole binary LB-1

  • Context The recently claimed discovery of a massive (M-BH = 68(-13)(+11) M-circle dot) black hole in the Galactic solar neighborhood has led to controversial discussions because it severely challenges our current view of stellar evolution. Aims A crucial aspect for the determination of the mass of the unseen black hole is the precise nature of its visible companion, the B-type star LSV +22 25. Because stars of different mass can exhibit B-type spectra during the course of their evolution, it is essential to obtain a comprehensive picture of the star to unravel its nature and, thus, its mass. Methods To this end, we study the spectral energy distribution of LSV +22 25 and perform a quantitative spectroscopic analysis that includes the determination of chemical abundances for He, C, N, O, Ne, Mg, Al, Si, S, Ar, and Fe. Results Our analysis clearly shows that LSV +22 25 is not an ordinary main sequence B-type star. The derived abundance pattern exhibits heavy imprints of the CNO bi-cycle of hydrogen burning, that is, HeContext The recently claimed discovery of a massive (M-BH = 68(-13)(+11) M-circle dot) black hole in the Galactic solar neighborhood has led to controversial discussions because it severely challenges our current view of stellar evolution. Aims A crucial aspect for the determination of the mass of the unseen black hole is the precise nature of its visible companion, the B-type star LSV +22 25. Because stars of different mass can exhibit B-type spectra during the course of their evolution, it is essential to obtain a comprehensive picture of the star to unravel its nature and, thus, its mass. Methods To this end, we study the spectral energy distribution of LSV +22 25 and perform a quantitative spectroscopic analysis that includes the determination of chemical abundances for He, C, N, O, Ne, Mg, Al, Si, S, Ar, and Fe. Results Our analysis clearly shows that LSV +22 25 is not an ordinary main sequence B-type star. The derived abundance pattern exhibits heavy imprints of the CNO bi-cycle of hydrogen burning, that is, He and N are strongly enriched at the expense of C and O. Moreover, the elements Mg, Al, Si, S, Ar, and Fe are systematically underabundant when compared to normal main-sequence B-type stars. We suggest that LSV +22 25 is a stripped helium star and discuss two possible formation scenarios. Combining our photometric and spectroscopic results with the Gaia parallax, we infer a stellar mass of 1.1 +/- 0.5 M-circle dot. Based on the binary system's mass function, this yields a minimum mass of 2-3 M-circle dot for the compact companion, which implies that it may not necessarily be a black hole but a massive neutron- or main sequence star. Conclusions The star LSV +22 25 has become famous for possibly having a very massive black hole companion. However, a closer look reveals that the star itself is a very intriguing object. Further investigations are necessary for complete characterization of this object.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Andreas IrrgangORCiD, Stephan GeierORCiDGND, Simon KreuzerORCiDGND, Ingrid Domingos PelisoliORCiD, Ulrich HeberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201937343
ISSN:0004-6361
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:pulsars: individual: LS V+22 25; stars: abundances; stars: chemically peculiar; stars: early-type
Volume:633
Article number:L5
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics &; Space Administration (NASA); National Science FoundationNational Science; Foundation (NSF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

