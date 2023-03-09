Isomorphism and organizational performance
- Purpose Quality management has become an integral part of management reforms in public sector organizations. Drawing on a new institutionalist perspective, this study aims to investigate the relation of management reforms and organizational performance in the context of higher education. Design/methodology/approach The authors analyse the interaction between isomorphic conformity in quality management adoption, organizational learning and quality improvement and, in so doing, address the central theoretical question of what effects isomorphic conformity has on organizational performance. Empirically, the study draws on survey data from quality managers at public higher education institutions in Germany. Methodically, it applies confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modelling. Findings The results suggest that mimetic isomorphism is surprisingly compatible with processes of organizational learning, and thus, does not inevitably compromise organizational development. Originality/value By presenting these findings, thePurpose Quality management has become an integral part of management reforms in public sector organizations. Drawing on a new institutionalist perspective, this study aims to investigate the relation of management reforms and organizational performance in the context of higher education. Design/methodology/approach The authors analyse the interaction between isomorphic conformity in quality management adoption, organizational learning and quality improvement and, in so doing, address the central theoretical question of what effects isomorphic conformity has on organizational performance. Empirically, the study draws on survey data from quality managers at public higher education institutions in Germany. Methodically, it applies confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modelling. Findings The results suggest that mimetic isomorphism is surprisingly compatible with processes of organizational learning, and thus, does not inevitably compromise organizational development. Originality/value By presenting these findings, the authors contribute to the controversial theoretical debate concerning the effects of isomorphism and to the ongoing discussion regarding the organizational impact of quality management in higher education.…
|Author details:
|Moritz AnsmannGND, Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1108/QAE-07-2021-0114
|ISSN:
|0968-4883
|ISSN:
|1758-7662
|Title of parent work (English):
|Quality assurance in education
|Subtitle (English):
|evidence from quality management in higher education
|Publisher:
|Emerald Group Publishing Limited
|Place of publishing:
|Bingley
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/28
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/03/09
|Tag:
|Higher education; New institutionalism; Quality assurance; Quality management; Structural; equation modelling
|Volume:
|30
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|135
|Last Page:
|149
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur; Bildung und Forschung) [49 01PY13003A]
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert