Isomorphism and organizational performance

  • Purpose Quality management has become an integral part of management reforms in public sector organizations. Drawing on a new institutionalist perspective, this study aims to investigate the relation of management reforms and organizational performance in the context of higher education. Design/methodology/approach The authors analyse the interaction between isomorphic conformity in quality management adoption, organizational learning and quality improvement and, in so doing, address the central theoretical question of what effects isomorphic conformity has on organizational performance. Empirically, the study draws on survey data from quality managers at public higher education institutions in Germany. Methodically, it applies confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modelling. Findings The results suggest that mimetic isomorphism is surprisingly compatible with processes of organizational learning, and thus, does not inevitably compromise organizational development. Originality/value By presenting these findings, thePurpose Quality management has become an integral part of management reforms in public sector organizations. Drawing on a new institutionalist perspective, this study aims to investigate the relation of management reforms and organizational performance in the context of higher education. Design/methodology/approach The authors analyse the interaction between isomorphic conformity in quality management adoption, organizational learning and quality improvement and, in so doing, address the central theoretical question of what effects isomorphic conformity has on organizational performance. Empirically, the study draws on survey data from quality managers at public higher education institutions in Germany. Methodically, it applies confirmatory factor analysis and structural equation modelling. Findings The results suggest that mimetic isomorphism is surprisingly compatible with processes of organizational learning, and thus, does not inevitably compromise organizational development. Originality/value By presenting these findings, the authors contribute to the controversial theoretical debate concerning the effects of isomorphism and to the ongoing discussion regarding the organizational impact of quality management in higher education.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Moritz AnsmannGND, Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/QAE-07-2021-0114
ISSN:0968-4883
ISSN:1758-7662
Title of parent work (English):Quality assurance in education
Subtitle (English):evidence from quality management in higher education
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/09
Tag:Higher education; New institutionalism; Quality assurance; Quality management; Structural; equation modelling
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:15
First page:135
Last Page:149
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur; Bildung und Forschung) [49 01PY13003A]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

