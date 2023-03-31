4D-actuators by 3D-printing combined with water-based curing

The shape and the actuation capability of state of the art robotic devices typically relies on multimaterial systems from a combination of geometry determining materials and actuation components. Here, we present multifunctional 4D-actuators processable by 3D-printing, in which the actuator functionality is integrated into the shaped body. The materials are based on crosslinked poly(carbonate-urea-urethane) networks (PCUU), synthesized in an integrated process, applying reactive extrusion and subsequent water-based curing. Actuation capability could be added to the PCUU, prepared from aliphatic oligocarbonate diol, isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and water, in a thermomechanical programming process. When programmed with a strain of epsilon(prog) = 1400% the PCUU networks exhibited actuation apparent by reversible elongation epsilon'(rev) of up to 22%. In a gripper a reversible bending epsilon'(rev)((be)(nd)()) in the range of 37-60% was achieved when the actuation temperature (T-high) was varied between 45 degrees C and 49 degrees C.

The shape and the actuation capability of state of the art robotic devices typically relies on multimaterial systems from a combination of geometry determining materials and actuation components. Here, we present multifunctional 4D-actuators processable by 3D-printing, in which the actuator functionality is integrated into the shaped body. The materials are based on crosslinked poly(carbonate-urea-urethane) networks (PCUU), synthesized in an integrated process, applying reactive extrusion and subsequent water-based curing. Actuation capability could be added to the PCUU, prepared from aliphatic oligocarbonate diol, isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and water, in a thermomechanical programming process. When programmed with a strain of epsilon(prog) = 1400% the PCUU networks exhibited actuation apparent by reversible elongation epsilon'(rev) of up to 22%. In a gripper a reversible bending epsilon'(rev)((be)(nd)()) in the range of 37-60% was achieved when the actuation temperature (T-high) was varied between 45 degrees C and 49 degrees C. The integration of actuation and shape formation could be impressively demonstrated in two PCUU-based reversible fastening systems, which were able to hold weights of up to 1.1 kg. In this way, the multifunctional materials are interesting candidate materials for robotic applications where a freedom in shape design and actuation is required as well as for sustainable fastening systems.

