4D-actuators by 3D-printing combined with water-based curing

  • The shape and the actuation capability of state of the art robotic devices typically relies on multimaterial systems from a combination of geometry determining materials and actuation components. Here, we present multifunctional 4D-actuators processable by 3D-printing, in which the actuator functionality is integrated into the shaped body. The materials are based on crosslinked poly(carbonate-urea-urethane) networks (PCUU), synthesized in an integrated process, applying reactive extrusion and subsequent water-based curing. Actuation capability could be added to the PCUU, prepared from aliphatic oligocarbonate diol, isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and water, in a thermomechanical programming process. When programmed with a strain of epsilon(prog) = 1400% the PCUU networks exhibited actuation apparent by reversible elongation epsilon'(rev) of up to 22%. In a gripper a reversible bending epsilon'(rev)((be)(nd)()) in the range of 37-60% was achieved when the actuation temperature (T-high) was varied between 45 degrees C and 49 degrees C.The shape and the actuation capability of state of the art robotic devices typically relies on multimaterial systems from a combination of geometry determining materials and actuation components. Here, we present multifunctional 4D-actuators processable by 3D-printing, in which the actuator functionality is integrated into the shaped body. The materials are based on crosslinked poly(carbonate-urea-urethane) networks (PCUU), synthesized in an integrated process, applying reactive extrusion and subsequent water-based curing. Actuation capability could be added to the PCUU, prepared from aliphatic oligocarbonate diol, isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and water, in a thermomechanical programming process. When programmed with a strain of epsilon(prog) = 1400% the PCUU networks exhibited actuation apparent by reversible elongation epsilon'(rev) of up to 22%. In a gripper a reversible bending epsilon'(rev)((be)(nd)()) in the range of 37-60% was achieved when the actuation temperature (T-high) was varied between 45 degrees C and 49 degrees C. The integration of actuation and shape formation could be impressively demonstrated in two PCUU-based reversible fastening systems, which were able to hold weights of up to 1.1 kg. In this way, the multifunctional materials are interesting candidate materials for robotic applications where a freedom in shape design and actuation is required as well as for sustainable fastening systems.show moreshow less

Author details:Magdalena Mazurek-BudzyńskaORCiD, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Richard Neumann, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mtcomm.2021.102966
ISSN:2352-4928
Title of parent work (English):Materials today. Communications
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/31
Tag:3D-printing; 4D-actuation; Fastener; Gripper; Ink
Volume:30
Article number:102966
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:DOAJ gelistet

