An explicit Dobrushin uniqueness region for Gibbs point processes with repulsive interactions

  • We present a uniqueness result for Gibbs point processes with interactions that come from a non-negative pair potential; in particular, we provide an explicit uniqueness region in terms of activity z and inverse temperature beta. The technique used relies on applying to the continuous setting the classical Dobrushin criterion. We also present a comparison to the two other uniqueness methods of cluster expansion and disagreement percolation, which can also be applied for this type of interaction.

Author details:Pierre HoudebertORCiD, Alexander ZassORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/jpr.2021.70
Date of first publication:2022/03/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/04/03
Tag:DLR equations; Dobrushin criterion;; Gibbs point process; cluster expansion; disagreement percolation; uniqueness
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [318763901 - SFB1294];; Deutsch-Franzosische Hochschule (DFH) [DFDK 01-18]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

