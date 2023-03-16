Schließen

License to flower

Metadaten
Author details:Inês TrindadeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molp.2021.04.007
ISSN:1674-2052
ISSN:1752-9867
Title of parent work (English):Molecular plant
Subtitle (English):LEAFY has pioneer activity
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/16
Volume:14
Issue:5
Number of pages:3
First page:719
Last Page:720
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert

