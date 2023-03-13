Alcohol availability and alcohol-attributable mortality
- It is commonly known that irresponsible alcohol use can have adverse effects. For some people, it results in health problems, for others in productivity loss, and some experience the worst possible outcome of alcohol misuse - death. This paper estimates the effect of reduced alcohol sales hours on alcohol-attributable mortality (AAM) in Estonia. Using novel mortality data from 1997 to 2015, this paper analyzes the effect of alcohol sales policies at both the county level and the country level. By applying the difference-in-differences method and the ARIMA model, this paper finds that the alcohol sales policy reduced AAM to between 1.710 and 2.401 deaths per 100,000 per month, which equals a reduction of 31% to 40% in AAM deaths. These findings suggest that individuals who are the most at risk of dying from alcohol-attributable causes of death benefit remarkably from reduced alcohol availability.
|Author details:
|Relika StoppelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/cesifo/ifab008
|ISSN:
|1610-241X
|ISSN:
|1612-7501
|Title of parent work (English):
|CESifo economic studies : CESifo, a joint initiative of the University of Munich's Center for Economic Studies and the Ifo Institute
|Subtitle (English):
|economic implications following a change in sales policy
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/08/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/03/13
|Tag:
|alcohol; health policy; mortality; public health
|Volume:
|67
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|25
|First page:
|463
|Last Page:
|487
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert