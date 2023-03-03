Schließen

Investigation of the functional pathogenesis of mild cognitive impairment by localisation-based locus coeruleus resting-state fMRI

  Dementia as one of the most prevalent diseases urges for a better understanding of the central mechanisms responsible for clinical symptoms, and necessitates improvement of actual diagnostic capabilities. The brainstem nucleus locus coeruleus (LC) is a promising target for early diagnosis because of its early structural alterations and its relationship to the functional disturbances in the patients. In this study, we applied our improved method of localisation-based LC resting-state fMRI to investigate the differences in central sensory signal processing when comparing functional connectivity (fc) of a patient group with mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n = 28) and an age-matched healthy control group (n = 29). MCI and control participants could be differentiated in their Mini-Mental-State-Examination (MMSE) scores (p < .001) and LC intensity ratio (p = .010). In the fMRI, LC fc to anterior cingulate cortex (FDR p < .001) and left anterior insula (FDR p = .012) was elevated, and LC fc to right temporoparietal junction (rTPJ, FDR p = .012) and posterior cingulate cortex (PCC, FDR p = .021) was decreased in the patient group. Importantly, LC to rTPJ connectivity was also positively correlated to MMSE scores in MCI patients (p = .017). Furthermore, we found a hyperactivation of the left-insula salience network in the MCI patients. Our results and our proposed disease model shed new light on the functional pathogenesis of MCI by directing to attentional network disturbances, which could aid new therapeutic strategies and provide a marker for diagnosis and prediction of disease progression.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Liebe, Milos DordevicORCiD, Jörn KaufmannORCiDGND, Araks Avetisyan, Martin SkalejORCiD, Notger Germar MüllerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/hbm.26039
ISSN:1097-0193
Title of parent work (English):Human Brain Mapping
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York, NY, USA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/02
Tag:attention; locus coeruleus; mild cognitive impairment; resting-state fMRI
Volume:43
Print run:18
Number of pages:13
First page:5630
Last Page:5642
Funding number:PA 2022_101
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Gesundheitswissenschaftliche Reihe ; 7

