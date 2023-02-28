Juridifying Bolsonaro’s mass deforestation policies in Brazil through the International Criminal Court

Elias Dehnen Under Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro, deforestation of the Amazon increased dramatically. An Austrian NGO filed a complaint to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Bolsonaro in October 2021, accusing him of crimes against humanity against the backdrop of his involvement in environmental destruction. This paper deals with the question of whether this initi-ative constitutes a promising means of juridification to mitigate conflicts revolving around mass deforestation in Brazil. It thematizes attempts to juridify environmental destruction in international criminal law and examines the Climate Fund Case at the Brazilian Supreme Court. Finally, emerging problems and arguments in favour of starting preliminary examinations at the ICC against Bolsonaro are illuminated. This paper provides arguments as to why the initiative might be a promising undertaking, even though it is unlikely that Bolsonaro will be arrested.

In der Amtszeit des brasilianischen Ex-Präsidenten Bolsonaro nahm die Abholzung des Amazonasgebiets drastisch zu. Eine österreichi-sche NGO reichte im Oktober 2021 beim Anklä-ger des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs (IStGH) eine Beschwerde gegen Bolsonaro ein, die seine Abholzungspolitik als Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit einstuft. Der Beitrag behandelt die Frage, ob die Initiative ein vielversprechen-des Mittel der Verrechtlichung darstellt, um Kon-flikte rund um die Massenabholzung des Amazo-nas zu entschärfen. Dafür werden Versuche be-leuchtet, Umweltzerstörung im internationalen Strafrecht zu verrechtlichen. Zudem wird der Klimafonds-Fall vor dem Obersten Gerichtshof Brasiliens vorgestellt. Abschließend werden Probleme und Argumente für die Einleitung von Voruntersuchungen gegen Bolsonaro vor dem IStGH diskutiert. Der Beitrag liefert Argumente, weshalb die Initiative erfolgreich sein könnte, obgleich es unwahrscheinlich ist, dass Bolsonaro verhaftet wird.