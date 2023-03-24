Schließen

Heat kernels and regularity for rough metrics on smooth manifolds

  • We consider rough metrics on smooth manifolds and corresponding Laplacians induced by such metrics. We demonstrate that globally continuous heat kernels exist and are Holder continuous locally in space and time. This is done via local parabolic Harnack estimates for weak solutions of operators in divergence form with bounded measurable coefficients in weighted Sobolev spaces.

Metadaten
Author details:Lashi BandaraORCiD, Paul BryanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mana.201800459
ISSN:0025-584X
ISSN:1522-2616
Title of parent work (English):Mathematische Nachrichten
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:heat kernel; parabolic Harnack estimate; rough metrics
Volume:293
Issue:12
Number of pages:16
First page:2255
Last Page:2270
Funding institution:Knut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation; [KAW2013.0322]; German Research Foundation; (DFG); University of Queensland; EPSRCUK; Research & Innovation (UKRI) Engineering & Physical Sciences Research; Council (EPSRC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access

