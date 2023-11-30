Schließen

The Identity Project intervention in Germany

  • We examined whether German adolescents who participated in an adapted 8-week school-based intervention, the Identity Project, reported greater changes in heritage and global identities and perceptions of classroom cultural climate. We used a longitudinal, wait-list control design pooling eight classrooms across the school years of 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The sample included 195 seventh graders (M-age = 12.35 years, SD =.79, 39% female, 83% of migration background). Findings showed moderate support for more heritage identity exploration and greater perceptions of unequal treatment and critical consciousness climate in the intervention group. There were also important differences across conditions regarding how identity and climate related to adolescent outcomes. We conclude that the Identity Project can be adapted and applied in other cultural contexts such as Germany. It provides a necessary space for adolescents to engage in discussions about diversity, cultural heritage, social inequities, and their relevance to one's identities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Linda Pailiang JuangORCiDGND, Maja Katharina SchachnerORCiDGND, Sharleen PevecORCiD, Ursula Elinor MoffittORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cad.20379
ISSN:1534-8687
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33108699
Title of parent work (English):New directions for child and adolescent development
Subtitle (English):creating a climate for reflection, connection, and adolescent identity development
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/27
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/30
Tag:Germany; adolescent; diversity climate; identity; intervention; school
Volume:173
Number of pages:18
First page:65
Last Page:82
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.