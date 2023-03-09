Schließen

An overwiew of benefits and risks in open innovation projects and the influence of intermediary participation, decision-making authority, experience, and position on their perception

  • This paper presents an exploratory study investigating the influence of the factors (1) intermediary participation, (2) decision-making authority, (3) position in the enterprise, and (4) experience in open innovation on the perception and assessment of the benefits and risks expected from participating in open innovation projects. For this purpose, an online survey was conducted in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The result of this paper is an empirical evidence showing whether and how these factors affect the perception of potential benefits and risks expected within the context of open innovation project participation. Furthermore, the identified effects are discussed against the theory. Existing theory regarding the benefits and risks of open innovation is expanded by (1) finding that they are perceived mostly independently of the factors, (2) confirming the practical relevance of benefits and risks, and (3) enabling a finer distinction between their degrees of relevance according to respective contextual specifics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:André UllrichGND, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Danny Marquart, Andreas BraunGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S1363919622500128
ISSN:1363-9196
ISSN:1757-5877
Title of parent work (English):International journal of innovation management : IJIM
Publisher:World Scientific Publ.
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/09
Tag:Open innovation; benefits; decision-making; experience;; intermediaries; risks
Volume:26
Issue:02
Article number:2250012
Number of pages:41
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.