Entrepreneurship education or entrepreneurship education?

  • Entrepreneurship education (EE) has attracted much scholarly attention, showing exponential growth in publication and citation numbers. The research field has become broad, complex, and fragmented, making it increasingly difficult to oversee. Our research goal is to organise and integrate the previous literature. To this end, we use bibliometric analyses, differing from prior analyses, which are outdated or have a different focus. Our results show an immense growth in publications and citations over the last decade and an almost equal involvement of business and educational research. We identify the most productive and influential journals and authors. Our co-citation analysis reveals two research clusters, one focusing on psychological constructs relating to EE, and the other on entrepreneurial behaviour and new venture creation. Based on a review of the 25 most-cited articles on an annual basis, we identify and quantify the most relevant research themes and integrate them into a research framework that we propose for futureEntrepreneurship education (EE) has attracted much scholarly attention, showing exponential growth in publication and citation numbers. The research field has become broad, complex, and fragmented, making it increasingly difficult to oversee. Our research goal is to organise and integrate the previous literature. To this end, we use bibliometric analyses, differing from prior analyses, which are outdated or have a different focus. Our results show an immense growth in publications and citations over the last decade and an almost equal involvement of business and educational research. We identify the most productive and influential journals and authors. Our co-citation analysis reveals two research clusters, one focusing on psychological constructs relating to EE, and the other on entrepreneurial behaviour and new venture creation. Based on a review of the 25 most-cited articles on an annual basis, we identify and quantify the most relevant research themes and integrate them into a research framework that we propose for future research. A major finding is that extant research centres around the outcomes of entrepreneurship education, whereas its pedagogy is still mainly a black box.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Michael WeylandGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/0309877X.2022.2100692
ISSN:0309-877X
ISSN:1469-9486
Title of parent work (English):Journal of further and higher education
Subtitle (English):a bibliometric analysis
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/25
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/03/09
Tag:Bibliometric analysis; co-citation analysis; education;; entrepreneurship; entrepreneurship education; performance analysis
Volume:47
Issue:1
Number of pages:16
First page:134
Last Page:149
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

