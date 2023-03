All-season space use by non-native resident Mandarin Ducks (Aix galericulata) in northeastern Germany

Patterns of space use are often subject to large temporal and individual-level variation, due to seasonality in behaviour and environmental conditions as well as age- or sex-specific needs. Especially in temperate regions, seasonality likely influences space use even in non-migratory birds. In waterfowl of the family Anatidae, however, few studies have analyzed space use of the same individuals across the full annual cycle. We used a resident population of Mandarin Ducks (Aix galericulata) in northeast Germany to study their year-round space use in relation to season, sex, and age. We marked 172 birds with colour rings and surveyed relevant water bodies for re-encounters for several years. As space-use patterns we derived home ranges from minimum convex polygons and the number of water bodies used by individual birds. Our analysis revealed that individuals shifted their space use between seasons, in particular extending their home ranges during the non-breeding season. Between years, in contrast, birds tended to show season-specific

Patterns of space use are often subject to large temporal and individual-level variation, due to seasonality in behaviour and environmental conditions as well as age- or sex-specific needs. Especially in temperate regions, seasonality likely influences space use even in non-migratory birds. In waterfowl of the family Anatidae, however, few studies have analyzed space use of the same individuals across the full annual cycle. We used a resident population of Mandarin Ducks (Aix galericulata) in northeast Germany to study their year-round space use in relation to season, sex, and age. We marked 172 birds with colour rings and surveyed relevant water bodies for re-encounters for several years. As space-use patterns we derived home ranges from minimum convex polygons and the number of water bodies used by individual birds. Our analysis revealed that individuals shifted their space use between seasons, in particular extending their home ranges during the non-breeding season. Between years, in contrast, birds tended to show season-specific site fidelity. Sex differences were apparent during both breeding and non-breeding season, males consistently having larger home ranges and using slightly more water bodies. No difference was found between first-year and adult birds. Our study demonstrates that mark-resighting can provide valuable information about space use in species with suitable behaviour and readily accessible habitat. In such cases, it may be a valid alternative to more expensive GPS-tracking or short-term manual radio telemetry, particularly within citizen-science projects.

