Children's use of egocentric reference frames in spatial language is related to their numerical magnitude understanding

  Numerical magnitude information is assumed to be spatially represented in the form of a mental number line defined with respect to a body-centred, egocentric frame of reference. In this context, spatial language skills such as mastery of verbal descriptions of spatial position (e.g., in front of, behind, to the right/left) have been proposed to be relevant for grasping spatial relations between numerical magnitudes on the mental number line. We examined 4- to 5-year-old's spatial language skills in tasks that allow responses in egocentric and allocentric frames of reference, as well as their relative understanding of numerical magnitude (assessed by a number word comparison task). In addition, we evaluated influences of children's absolute understanding of numerical magnitude assessed by their number word comprehension (montring different numbers using their fingers) and of their knowledge on numerical sequences (determining predecessors and successors as well as identifying missing dice patterns of a series). Results indicated that when considering responses that corresponded to the egocentric perspective, children's spatial language was associated significantly with their relative numerical magnitude understanding, even after controlling for covariates, such as children's SES, mental rotation skills, and also absolute magnitude understanding or knowledge on numerical sequences. This suggests that the use of egocentric reference frames in spatial language may facilitate spatial representation of numbers along a mental number line and thus seem important for preschoolers' relative understanding of numerical magnitude.

Metadaten
Author details:Nadja LindnerORCiD, Korbinian MoellerORCiDGND, Frauke HildebrandtORCiDGND, Marcus HasselhornORCiDGND, Jan LonnemannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-581270
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58127
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (815)
Further contributing person(s):Ann Dowker, Fahad Naveed Ahmad, David Copeland
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/21
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/02/21
Tag:frames of reference; mental number line; numerical development; preschool children; spatial language
Issue:815
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

