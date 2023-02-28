De/lirios
- En base al concepto de "de/lirio", que articula trastornos en la enunciación literaria en primera persona, por un lado, con la caracterización psicopatológica de este yo enunciativo, por otro lado, el estudio explora las "líricas desviadas" de Mario Levrero y Alberto Laiseca, y muestra como responden productivamente a problemáticas estéticas, éticas y ontológicas propias de la vuelta del milenio, en el Río de la Plata y más allá.
- Drawing on the concept of "de/lirio"—which articulates a series of disorders in the first-person literary enunciation, on the one hand, and the psychopathological characterization of this first person, on the other hand—the study explores the "deviant lyric" of Mario Levrero and Alberto Laiseca, and shows how they respond productively to aesthetic, ethical and ontological problems of the turn of the millennium, in the Río de la Plata and beyond.
|Gabrielle Cornefert
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110980516
|978-3-11-099367-7
|978-3-11-098051-6
|978-3-11-098057-8
|0178-7489
|Mimesis
|las líricas desviadas de Mario Levrero y Alberto Laiseca
|De Gruyter
|Berlin/Boston
|Ottmar Ette, Julio Prieto
|Doctoral Thesis
|Spanish
|2023/03/06
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/02/21
|2023/02/28
|Alberto Laiseca; Mario Levrero; first-person narrative; madness
|104
|XI, 336
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz