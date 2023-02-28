Schließen

  • En base al concepto de "de/lirio", que articula trastornos en la enunciación literaria en primera persona, por un lado, con la caracterización psicopatológica de este yo enunciativo, por otro lado, el estudio explora las "líricas desviadas" de Mario Levrero y Alberto Laiseca, y muestra como responden productivamente a problemáticas estéticas, éticas y ontológicas propias de la vuelta del milenio, en el Río de la Plata y más allá.
  • Drawing on the concept of "de/lirio"—which articulates a series of disorders in the first-person literary enunciation, on the one hand, and the psychopathological characterization of this first person, on the other hand—the study explores the "deviant lyric" of Mario Levrero and Alberto Laiseca, and shows how they respond productively to aesthetic, ethical and ontological problems of the turn of the millennium, in the Río de la Plata and beyond.
Metadaten
Author details:Gabrielle Cornefert
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110980516
ISBN:978-3-11-099367-7
ISBN:978-3-11-098051-6
ISBN:978-3-11-098057-8
ISSN:0178-7489
Title of parent work (German):Mimesis
Subtitle (Spanish):las líricas desviadas de Mario Levrero y Alberto Laiseca
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin/Boston
Supervisor(s):Ottmar Ette, Julio Prieto
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:Spanish
Date of first publication:2023/03/06
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/02/21
Release date:2023/02/28
Tag:Alberto Laiseca; Mario Levrero; first-person narrative; madness
Volume:104
Number of pages:XI, 336
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
