Schließen

אסון, טרגדיה וקומדיה: פילוסופיה במסווה

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ronen PinkasORCiD
URL:https://ararat-mag.com/ronen-pinkas-disaster-tragedy-comedy/
Title of parent work (Hebrew):אררט כתב עת ליצירה קיומית
Title of parent work (English):Ararat: Journal for Existential Creation
translated title (English):Disaster, Tragedy and Comedy: Philosophy in Disguise
Publication type:Article
Language:Hebrew
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Issue:2
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.